What does Rockbridge County have to do to have a chance against Spotswood?
--Cindy W.
A lot has been made of all the turnovers and penalties Rockbridge County committed against Spotswood in the 55-10 loss earlier this year and it’s for good reason.
The Wildcats will certainly have to clean up their miscues to have a chance tonight, but they also need to do a better job of stopping Trailblazers running back Ethan Barnhart.
That’s much easier said than done — ask anyone who played Spotswood this year — but Rockbridge’s defense, while improved, has struggled against the run all season.
The Wildcats did show some progress against Harrisonburg, but Barnhart provides a completely different dynamic that will present the RCHS defense a lot of problems.
As it has been for most of the season, the Trailblazers go as Barnhart goes.
And how Rockbridge handles the SHS standout will determine if they have a chance.
Out of the four teams left in Region 2B, who is the favorite?
--Steve R.
This one certainly looks like an easy answer at first: Stuarts Draft.
And while I still do believe the top-seeded Cougars are a step above the other three teams remaining in Region 2B, the gap has tightened a bit in recent weeks.
Starting with Draft’s opponent tonight, Strasburg is a team that is led by William and Mary commit Chase Hart, who has slowly stepped up his game throughout the year.
The Rams also have a solid rushing attack, led by Jalen Bray, and play good enough defense that they could slow down the potent Cougars balanced offensive game plan.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Buckingham County is a team that plays solid defense and has a great run game, which translates well to the playoffs.
And as for East Rockingham, everyone knows the Eagles are the hottest team in the postseason right now and don’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.
So while Draft remains the favorite and will even with a win tonight, Region 2B remains wide open and as we already know, anything can happen when the postseason begins.
With [Grant] Swinehart, [Jessie] Knight and [C.J.] Haskins all gone next year, who will be the top players to watch for [Turner Ashby]?
--Christian R.
I know it may seem like Turner Ashby is losing a lot this season with the big three of Grant Swinehart, C.J. Haskins and Jessie Knight all gone, but hope isn’t lost.
A big reason the Knights had so much success this season was the sudden emergence of a lot of the first-year varsity players that played big roles on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, TA should be a very sound unit with linebackers Dylan Eppard and Addison Simmons both back, along with Jalin Quintanilla holding down the secondary.
Quintanilla and Jared Peake, who is also a baseball standout for the Knights, will also see increased roles offensively in the running back and receiver positions for TA.
There were also several key offensive and defensive linemen that were underclassmen this year and learned under the guidance of Knight and TA coach Chris Fraser has quietly put together a solid group of assistants to surround him on Friday nights.
There’s no doubt the Knights have some holes to fill next season, but they gained enough confidence and experience this year to still stay relevant in 2020.
Who will be the next Harrisonburg coach?
--James H.
I’ll just start by telling you right now that I have no idea who the next Harrisonburg coach will be and unlike college and professional sports, it’s hard to even speculate right now.
When it was confirmed to the Daily News-Record last week that Chris Thurman was out as the Blue Streaks football coach after nine seasons, it wasn’t clear whether that was because he had been let go, suspended or just simply resigned for personal reasons.
Whatever the case may be, Thurman is no longer on the HHS sidelines and Josh Carico, whose father, Joe, is an assistant, filled in admirably in last week’s loss.
That was a tough situation for anyone to be thrown into, but especially a young assistant that had zero head coaching experience prior to the Region 5D quarterfinal game.
There are already some rumored names floating around the community about who HHS athletic director Brandon Burley may go after and it’s a process that’ll take a while.
But don’t be surprised if Josh Carico, a guy who has a lot of respect from both Burley and the players, is a guy that gets serious consideration for this position in the end.
