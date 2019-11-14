Which team stands in Spotswood’s way of a regional title?
--Joe C.
The Trailblazers have never advanced past the second round in the playoffs.
That’s something all 19 seniors on the Spotswood roster are aware of, something SHS fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett is remind them of and a big storyline going in.
But with the experience the Trailblazers have this year, they may have the roster to finally make a deep postseason run and get that postseason monkey off their backs.
The biggest hurdle standing in the way comes in the form of top-seeded Heritage, which is the No. 1 team for a reason, and has a plethora of guys with Division I talent.
But other teams to watch out for could be Liberty Christian Academy, which hosts Turner Ashby in the opening round and even familiar foe Rockbridge County.
I know the Wildcats suffered a 55-10 loss to Spotswood earlier this year, but they’ve looked like a much better team in recent weeks and are improved since that loss.
Either way, the path to a state tournament isn’t going to come easy for Spotswood.
Does Turner Ashby have any shot against LCA?
--Luke L.
This is a tough one because there are so many unknowns about this LCA squad.
Liberty Christian has a ton of talent on its roster. Don’t get me wrong.
But they’ve shown that they are beatable this season and the Knights have shown in recent weeks that they have a certain type of fight inside them each night.
Despite finishing the year with a surprising four losses, TA has looked better.
And how it fares against LCA, a team loaded with talent, is an unknown.
But with a sound run game, a smart quarterback and a solid defense, the Knights can’t be counted out in this one and I’d be willing to bet they at least keep it close.
Can anyone beat Stuarts Draft in Region 2B?
--Ben T.
This is actually the region that I think is most likely to see chaos this postseason.
Starting at the top with Stuarts Draft, the eighth-seeded Bison from Buffalo Gap have already showed they can play a close game against the Cougars this season.
Buckingham County is a bit of an unknown, but with the way Page County is playing in recent weeks, the seventh-seeded Panthers should have a shot at an upset there.
We all know how well East Rockingham is playing and the Eagles insist they’re a much better team than they were the first time they played Clarke County earlier this year.
And as for Strasburg-Luray, look no further than last week’s thrilling regular-season finale.
So, while I do think the Cougars enter the postseason as the favorite in Region 2B, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a number of first-round upsets in this round.
