It’s 217 days until Black Friday, but people were waiting in a line Thursday night in the parking lot of Harrisonburg’s Valley Mall.
Denise Wasilewski, of New Jersey, and her family were first in line, and waited patiently before they could enter the big blue and red tent in the mall’s parking lot.
Inside, she and the nearly 200 other circusgoers would be greeted by the smell of popcorn and other concession food, as they await the show presented by Do Portugal International Circus.
Throughout the month of April, Do Portugal has set up shop — literally — offering its hour and a half show of death-defying acts, motorcycle tricks, and other performances.
It is Do Portugal’s first stint in Harrisonburg. Previously, it had shows in Charlottesville and Lynchburg.
Wasilewski and her son, Aiden, her sister, Debbie, and her parents, Mary and Anthony, were visiting Massanutten and drove past the tent a couple of times. They’ve been to bigger circuses, but nothing beats a smaller, old-time circus, Denise Wasilewski said.
“These are the best, these small ones,” Wasilewski said.
At a smaller show, attendees can become a part of the experience, Wasilewski said. Regardless of the act — whether it’s motorcycles or clowns, for example — people are “right there” and involved with the show, she said.
Do Portugal shows offer juggling and hand balancing acts, hula hoops, circus showgirls, aerial silks, magic acts and more.
Geoff and Becky Crowley went to the circus with their children, River and Jasper. Like the Wasilewski family, the Crowleys were visiting Massanutten when the Do Portugal tent caught their eye, driving on U.S. 33.
The Crowleys, of Ohio, said they were “excited for everything.”
Knowing it was there, the Crowleys were even able to spot the circus tent after hiking to the top of Massanutten Mountain.
As the lights began to dim, music for the show getting louder and the show about to start, Becky Crowley said it was “amazing” as people were able to gather again and enjoy attractions in-person after a nearly two-year hiatus.
“After the last few years of them not going to things, it’s super exciting for them,” she said, looking at her kids as the family was getting ready for the show to start.
Do Portugal International Circus will be in Harrisonburg until Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.