There are a lot of similar traits between Tayler Dodson and her father, Chris.
Tayler, who played under her dad for Spotswood from 2010-2014, learned a lot of schemes and how to prepare for opponents as she entered coaching.
"One way I think I coach very similar to him is my excitement level and how I act on the sidelines," Dodson said. "I run some of the same sets he runs and I scout the exact same say, which I am sure is due to all of our living room film sessions."
It turns out all of the late-night studying with her dad growing up, going over film and discussing the positives and negatives from each performance, paid off.
Tayler Dodson was named the new girls basketball coach at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg earlier this month. It's the first head-coaching gig for Tayler, who will turn 25 in November.
"I am so excited about my first coaching opportunity," Dodson said. "I had been applying at several schools trying to get an opportunity and was a little nervous that I just didn't have enough coaching experience yet to land a head job. I tried to just remain confident in my ability and basketball knowledge and see where it got me."
Chris Dodson is entering his 18th year as the girls basketball coach at Spotswood and his resume speaks for itself. He's won the past two Virginia High School Class 3 state titles and has brought six total state championships to Penn Laird since 2005.
But for all the on-the-court success Chris has had, it's his off-the-court work with the Trailblazers' community that has set him apart from other coaches and allowed SHS to build itself into one of the top programs in the state.
“For a young coach, she’s got everything so well planned out," Tuscarora athletic director Tony Tallent said of Tayler. "She’s got her philosophy and what she’s trying to do. She’s able to show the detailed scouting reports and things she’s done already. She’s very articulate in what she wants to do with the girls in helping them not only as players, but as people and trying to advance them across the board.”
As a player with the Trailblazers, Tayler Dodson was a two-time state champion in 2013 and 2014 — earning Group AA Player of the Year honors the second time. She also ranks first all-time in program history with 1,018 rebounds, second in points with 1,603 and second in assists with 524.
She continued her stellar career at George Mason, where she averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 assists per game as a senior. She finished 12th in program history with 251 assists and set a program record for games played with 124.
"I think growing up with me, watching me on the sideline — there is a lot of my energy as she pushes her players to be the best," Chris said. "But she has been blessed to play for far better coaches than me. She has ability to relate to kids."
Since college, Tayler said she's slowly been adjusting to life after her playing days. She graduated with her masters degree in special education and has been teaching in a severe and multiple disabilities classroom ever since.
"I really didn't decide I wanted to coach until after college," said Tayler, who started coaching Team Takeover on the AAU circuit last spring. "I learned so much in my first year about basketball that you just don't think about as a player. My girls were so talented and made me grow as a person and a coach. After that season I decided that coaching may be the right path for me and began as an assistant at Bullis [High School in Maryland]. During my time as an assistant there, I learned that coaching at the high school level was something I really enjoyed and decided to start applying at high schools for a head job."
Chris Dodson said his biggest advice for his daughter is to build connections with the kids and he has little doubt Tayler will be able to do that quickly. He said it's also important to build a solid staff, which he has done at Spotswood.
"To teach a kid, you have to reach them," Chris said. "I believe Tony Tallent and Tuscarora got a winner — someone that will develop players and young ladies the school will be proud of. She was a blue-collar athlete, worked for everything and believes in fundamentals and system basketball."
Tayler Dodson said the idea of playing against her alma mater one day is intriguing. SHS athletic director Tim Leach said it can't happen this year due to COVID-19, but he has already spoken with Tallent about making it work in the future.
"I am definitely excited about the potential of playing him down the road," Tayler said. "We both have young teams right now and so the games would only get better as those freshman and sophomore classes get older and have spent more time in each of our programs. I think that would be a fun game for the district to come and watch — Dodson's on opposing sides."
Dodson also praised her mom, Tracy, for helping her set up new gear for the team and other administrative duties that sometimes go unknown behind the scene. She said without all of her former teammates, coaches and friends, she wouldn't have had the opportunity to make this dream happen.
While she admitted she's happy to come into a program that's already been strong historically, she knows her on-the-court schemes will always be compared to her dad's throughout the early portion of her coaching career.
But what may be even more important than the wins and losses, will be Tayler's ability to relate to her players early and build special bonds similar to the ones Chris has built with many players over the years in the hall of SHS.
And that, Tallent said, is just why the school felt she was the right hire.
“What you’ve done in the past creates who you are," Tallent said. "Each new job brings a new challenge. I’m sure there will be times where she has to rely on the support around her from her assistant coaches and our administration. You talk to her and you can see she has a vision and that includes growing our kids across the board as student athletes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.