An anonymous donor bumped up the reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for stealing hundreds of battle flags on the graves of Confederate soldiers buried in Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Phillip Way, commander of the Colonel D.H. Lee Martz Camp 10, Sons of Confederate Veterans, said thieves stole more than 200 battle flags on Veterans Day.
Previously, the camp was offering a $500 reward, but Way said someone chipped in $1,000 more.
“I’m very grateful,” Way said. “It’s rewarding to know that people in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County support Confederate veterans.”
Way said some of the flags were found stuffed in a portable toilet at Purcell Park in Harrisonburg.
A member of the camp donated 250 flags to replace the stolen ones.
Harrisonburg Police Department continue to investigate the theft.
In the future, Way said, the camp plans to step up security when the flags are present. The group will set up cameras and have someone at the cemetery to keep an eye on the graves.
He said he thought tension against Civil War memorials, statutes and cemeteries was dwindling.
“We’re prepared,” he said. “We had hoped that things were calming down.”
Woodbine Cemetery, located near downtown, was chartered by the Virginia General Assembly in 1850 as a nondenominational, nonprofit cemetery.
The 18-acre cemetery is home to roughly 9,000 graves.
Woodbine, part of the Virginia Civil War Trails program, features a Confederate monument, which is surrounded by the graves of more than 270 Confederate soldiers.
Among those buried are Joseph W. Latimer, known as “The Boy Major.” Latimer was a Virginia Military Institute cadet who left his studies to join the Confederacy.
The 19-year-old was wounded in the Battle of Gettysburg and was moved to Harrisonburg, where he later died.
The Veterans Day theft comes about five months after the Turner Ashby Monument in Harrisonburg was vandalized.
Confederate Brig. Gen. Turner Ashby was killed on June 6, 1862, during the Battle of Good’s Farm, a small skirmish not far from the monument.
On June 6, a person walking their dog in a wooded area off Neff Avenue noticed the mischief at the monument. Eggs, raw meat and other unknown substances were thrown on the monument.
The suspect also left notes quoting Ulysses S. Grant and Jefferson Davis.
The perpetrator was never found.
Members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the monument and the land it sits on, paid for the stone sculpture to be power washed.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call police at 434-4436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.