This year has been one of loss for several people at the hands of the pandemic. Last month, the Valley’s annual day of giving was approached with uncertainty and cautious optimism for any generosity to be spared.
The community delivered.
Great Community Give is a one-day fundraising initiative of The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg-Rockingham that showcases local nonprofits big and small in a celebratory day of raising monetary support and spreading awareness. This year’s event ran from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 24, rather than April 22 as previously slated, but the delayed date brought forth record-breaking donations.
Last year, 89 nonprofits participated and raised over $530,000. This year's goal of $600,000 across 102 nonprofits was surpassed by early afternoon and $804,216 was raised by the day’s end.
TCF Program Officer Amanda Bomfim has managed the GCG since its inception in 2017. She said the event is always a vital pillar of support for nonprofits, but donated dollars weighed heavier than ever for recipients.
“With the COVID-19 crisis, it cancelled a lot of fundraisers and revenue-generating programs,” Bomfim said. “The community showed up and showed their love. We made a call to action, and they rose up to it.”
Over the years, donors, nonprofits and donations have all exponentially increased. In 2017, 53 nonprofits participated in the inaugural fundraiser. Eighty-nine nonprofits were invited in 2019, and 102 organizations benefited from the giving day this year, 18 of which were new names to the annual drive.
Faith-based nonprofit Massanetta Springs Camp & Conference Center has benefited from GCG since 2017. The organization provides opportunities of renewal, discovery and hospitality but has transitioned to offering respite and education while operations are reduced. Executive Director Clayton Rascoe said summer accounts for half of the nonprofit’s income, but the pandemic has left a hole in revenue opportunities, so GCG suddenly became a lifeline for the organization.
“It wasn't a fundraiser we were dependent on for survival. … We had originally planned for that to be the case in 2020, but when the pandemic forced us to essentially close, we pivoted our fundraising efforts to be able to use that for our most pressing needs of this year. This year we've been very, very dependent on the generosity,” he said. “That is going to sustain us for a couple of months.”
Individually, the nonprofit raised $69,000 and received a $40,000 match, so total funding amounted to $110,000. This year, Massanetta Springs was a leaderboard winner, placing first for most dollars raised during GCG as a medium/large nonprofit, which was awarded with $6,000.
Rascoe and Bomfim agreed GCG is a successful drive due to the efforts of TCF’s volunteers and organizers.
“The amount of work they and their team put in makes it amazingly successful for us and all the nonprofits,” Rascoe said.
Volunteer Toni Bentel Bailey previously served on TCF Board of Directors leading up to the inception of the GCG, but left in 2018 to focus on her work as a media consultant and has volunteered on the planning committee — contributing her online prowess to the annual fundraiser since.
No one knew what to expect from donors as the pandemic has brought financial strain on individuals, but Bailey said she was blown away by the area’s philanthropy.
“In the midst of COVID-19 concerns and challenges, especially after the community had donated $500,000, approximately, roughly to the COVID fund that The Community Foundation had been organizing, so you have $800-plus thousand on top of $500,000. That's a lot of money in one year in two very specific arenas,” she said.
Also contributing to the success of this year’s donations was the transfer to a new web interface, GiveGab, that nonprofits reported as more user-friendly. GiveGab offers donors the ability to send money to multiple participants, comparable to placing a to-go order online.
Explore More Discovery Museum won the 7-8 p.m. Finish Line Power Hour prize of $1,500 and raised over $100,000 in total thanks to a matching donor. Development Director Kelly Snow said she had no expectations for the day and is proud of the town’s solidarity during hard times.
“It was really hard to know how the community was going to respond to a giving event in general. Everyone has been impacted by this pandemic so we certainly understood if people were not in a position to give,” she said.
According to the 2020 summary report, donors raised $1,617,336 for nonprofit organizations during GCG over the past three years.
Outside TCF’s building, a poster board documented the giving tree’s growth from a sprucing sapling (marked at $20,000) to a towering green giant, surpassing the $750,000 leaf for a golden $804,216 leaf as the tree topper.
Several power hours were scheduled throughout the day to motivate donors. TCF set aside $70,000 in incentives to be awarded to nonprofits, in addition to the money they raise.
The largest increase was from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. during The Coffee Hour Power Hour, which raised $158,000, and the second largest increase was from noon to 1 p.m., designated as the Lunch Break Power Hour, which raised $123,000. The report tracked 4,582 different donors participating throughout the day’s fundraiser.
“Our world is such a crazy place right now, and there's plenty of bad news out there so to see community members come forward and give what they can, it's a really positive reminder that there is good in our community,” Snow said.
