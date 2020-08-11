In her last semester of art studies at James Madison University, Valerie Smith drove a car without a radio to student teaching, and she filled that empty silence with dreams of grandeur for the creative community. She wanted to create a space of learning art, a space of creating art, a space of sharing art. The sky was the limit, and Smith had a hunger to bring one big, colorful, happy home for the arts to Harrisonburg.
Five years after those thoughts riddled Smith’s mind, she began an arts enrichment program downtown with her partner, Scott Whitten, and the seeds of her imagination bloomed over time into a vibrant hub for visionaries, better known as Larkin Arts. Larkin Arts has existed in Harrisonburg as a hybrid art supply store, studio space and gallery, percolating with innovation and boundless imagination for eight years. On Monday evening, Larkin Arts announced on its social media page the shop is closing due to inability to keep up with costs and overhead during the pandemic.
Over the past year, the shop began facing concerns of closing due to the Denton building it calls home being included in conversations of expanding Rockingham County judicial services.
The next chapter is unclear, but the creative team behind Larkin Arts are embracing the cloudy days ahead with a gleam in their eyes for the future.
“We just really believe in what we’re doing. We believe in the importance of the arts to people’s lives, and we don’t want that to stop. We want to keep working to bring positive change through the arts,” Smith said. “We’re going to spend this time in hibernation absolutely working hard to plan and to work with a vision so whatever it looks like it will be what we all want.”
Since its early beginnings in 2006, Larkin Arts has changed locations three times to continuously expand and offer new opportunities for artists. Smith and Whitten said they are not sure where or what the next chapter of Larkin Arts will be, but they hope to grow and adapt to what the world needs after the pandemic. One dream still down the pipeline that Whitten said remained unfeasible while operating at Court Square is artist residencies.
“We just realized there are so many unknowns that we can’t cover the overhead required for a space like this, so we felt the most responsible decision we can make for the future of Larkin Arts is hibernate until we have little to no overhead and hibernate so hopefully we can come back better than ever,” he said.
Barbara Camph of OASIS Fine Art & Craft said the loss of Larkin Arts on Court Square is breaking hearts across the arts community, but the co-op gallery hopes to collaborate and host shows curated by Smith in the future, called Larkin Arts Presents.
“They were a driving force to keep art alive in Harrisonburg,” Camph said. “You saw it in their high-quality art supplies, their art studios, their art exhibits, their art markets, their willingness to help new artists try new things. … All our hearts are broken about this.”
Larkin Arts is the second local studio to announce its closure in recent weeks. On July 29, Laughing Dog Studios shared on Facebook that the 30-year anniversary mark of operating in downtown Harrisonburg will double as the last week Laughing Dog is restricted to a brick-and-mortar space. At the end of August, all custom printed apparel services will permanently transition to online services, but the community is losing the associated gift shop and art gallery.
“That’s another heartbreak, and we’ll probably see more of these too unfortunately. The wonderful downtown is going to change, I guess,” Camph said.
Smith and Whitten have been active members of Friendly City Merchants for the past five years. Whitten most recently served as president for the last year. He said he stepped down earlier this month from the position due to the upcoming move out of downtown.
The announcement post on Facebook has nearly 600 reactions, many of which reflect memories and sorrowful support for Larkin Arts.
“It’s been pretty overwhelming, actually. We’ve worked really hard over the past eight years to create opportunities for local artists, and it’s incredibly rewarding work, but when you have your nose to the ground stone, you forget how much it’s appreciated,” Whitten said. “We feel that appreciation more than ever. … It’s clear we made an impact.”
Jenny Burden of Arts Council of the Valley said the temporary loss of Larkin Arts aches, but she is confident the duo can reimagine and re-create the magic of downtown’s art shop and studio.
“It’s a tragedy. Larkin Arts has been a beloved part of the downtown arts community for years,” Burden said. “However, I have no doubt Valerie and Scott will find creative ways to continue to positively impact the arts in Harrisonburg. I know that because they are artists and can think outside the box.”
The big windows painted with blocky letters and lined with layers of plants between art supplies is the face of Larkin Arts now, but the Court Square location is the third iteration of Larkin Arts. Since beginning the journey of opening an art space in downtown, Whitten said, the current location has nestled itself in their hearts, so it’s painful to move out, but Larkin Arts is more than a storefront.
“This space means a lot to us. We have a lot of special memories in this space,” Whitten said. “The most profound impact that Larkin Arts has had on Harrisonburg and on us as individuals has been in building community. That community exists outside of any physical location, and we have faith that community will be ready to greet us for a triumphant return.”
Whitten and Smith are working to set up a virtual fundraiser for whatever Larkin Arts 4.0 might look like, and interested donors and volunteers are welcome to reach out via email at info@larkinarts.com for more information on how to support the business through its end of days.
Larkin Arts will be open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. for by-appointment shopping. Products are also available for purchase by curbside pickup. In the final weeks, Larkin Arts will host weekly storewide clearance sales. The last day of Larkin Arts operations on Court Square is Sept. 25.
“Before we had Larkin, there were very few spaces for art shows, so we definitely as a community made our own,” Smith said. “We can either look at this as a setback or we can look at it as an opportunity, and there’s only one way to move forward.”
