After the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, the new coronavirus disease, a pandemic, ripples began to impact the plans of local businesses and organizations. The news hit the Shenandoah Valley during the Taste of Downtown promotional week and less than a week before a major spending holiday, but many local dining venues in the city said they are not in a panic.
On Wednesday afternoon, James Madison University became the first higher education institution in the Harrisonburg area to suspend in-person classes. Bridgewater College joined the ranks of universities moving to online learning a few hours later.
Between Clementine Cafe and Ruby’s Lounge downstairs, chef Matthew Clancey said half of the waitstaff is composed of university students, and he is discussing the possibility of closing with management. Overall, he said the business is not concerned about stability in wake of the pandemic and is prioritizing the health of staff and clients, potentially pushing delivery over dine-in to decrease contact.
“It’ll have an effect on income, but that’s why we keep money in the bank. … It’s just part of the business. You kind of deal with it. By the end, it’s people’s health is more important than the almighty dollar,” Clancey said. “If they start popping up, then the decision will probably be made real fast and we’ll just take a week off or so and see how it goes or work with limited staff and do deliveries. We like to keep something going as opposed to the place sitting empty.”
Urgie’s Cheesesteaks is also moving to increase delivery and is offering a $1 charge for doorstop delivery to keep business rolling. Co-owner Steve Urglavitch is a former hospital administrator and said sanitation practices have been emphasized, so all kitchen employees are wearing gloves at all times and hands are washed every 15 minutes.
“If people still want to get a good cheesesteak and feel safe and clean and be able to do that. There’s no data out there from the CDC whatsoever that suggests that food transmits the coronavirus, preparation of food,” Urglavitch said. “For the safety of our employees, for the safety of our guests and to contribute to anything we can do as a community to keep this ... in this area from getting to a higher level. The better we can work together, the better opportunity we have to keep this thing at bay.”
Many local businesses are at a crossroads with how to proceed, questioning if there is a need to alter regulated business practices.
Tim Brady, owner of Pale Fire Brewing, said he does not foresee any changes in operations as sanitation is always a concern, but decisions will be made on a day-to-day basis depending on any changes in the news.
“We’ve for a couple weeks been talking about health safety, sanitary things. We’re not doing anything more than we normally do in the sense that we always wash our hands, but just reiterating to employees how important it is,” Brady said. “We’re a business and one of the things we pride ourselves on is bringing people together over a pint of beer. … Something like the coronavirus that makes people wary to come out to a public space is a concern.”
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is best source of information on virus updates and practices for people, Brady said the Harrisonburg business is largely looking at how neighboring organizations are responding so the community can act together.
“I think the entire country is kind of at a take-it-as-it-comes. We don’t know what to expect,” Brady said. “It seems like the news on this thing is changing day-to-day, and our response is going to be quick and take all of the most recent information into account. … We’re certainly paying attention to what our neighbors are doing.”
Joe Fowler, a manager at Billy Jack’s Wing and Draft Shack, said that despite a busy bar on Wednesday afternoon, he expects JMU students being off-campus to hurt sales if they do not stay in town. All of his student employees have confirmed they are returning to work, so he expects business to carry on as usual.
“None of them seem to be like freaked out or anything about it,” Fowler said. “We could have a lot of students in town doing nothing. … We may see a lot of people coming in and drinking because they’re not going to be having classes all week. … Until the streets are empty and there’s tumbleweeds blowing down Main Street, that’s when I’ll start worrying about it.”
At Billy Jack’s, two JMU students drinking at a high-top said they had differing opinions about school classes shifting to online depending on the ease of application for their studies, but they agreed the pandemic warning will likely not have much effect on St. Patrick’s Day sales and celebrations next week.
“I’m really upset because I’m an education major. … All my classes are presentations and workshops, so it’ll be hard to do online. … Human interaction is very important to my profession,” senior Megan Aldhizer said. “JMU students party a lot, and I feel like it’s going to be a zoo. It’s going to be a madhouse.”
