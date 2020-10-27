All dressed up with nowhere to go this Halloween? Head to downtown Harrisonburg, where your costume can mean prizes from several establishments.
Mashita kicked off its week-long costume contest Tuesday. To participate, visitors must stop by in a spooky, silly or fictional fit and either order food or purchase apparel.
The Mashita team will select the top entries and post the finalists on social media for customers to choose the final prize winner. Best costume will win a $50 Mashita gift card and t-shirt. The contest runs until the end of Saturday’s work day, and the winner will be announced on Nov. 2.
Bittersweet Bakery is joining the fun with a group costume to hand out bags of treats, no tricks, from its pop-up tent on Halloween day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dolled up patrons can compete in three categories: best costume, most creative incorporation of a face mask as well as a random winner. Winners will be posted on social media and walk away with a gift card.
For the first time since the pandemic, the sweet shop is also offering pastries for purchase at the tent on Saturday.
Heartworn Vintage in Agora Market began rounding up costumed customers last week for a socially distant Halloween contest. Patrons are challenged to create a costume using an item from the shop and post it online with the hashtag #heartwornvintagecostumecontest.
The shop owners have several pop-culture costume ideas posted on social media using available items in the shop for inspiration. Entries are accepted until Nov. 1, and a winner will be announced on Nov. 2 for a $50 gift certificate.
Outside of Harrisonburg, Your Pie in Penn Laird is celebrating early on Friday with discounted kids meals and costume contests divided by age groups with three winners selected in each. Participants must purchase an entree for each entry. Winner announcements will begin at 8 p.m. with the grand overall prize winner walking away with a Nintendo Switch.
