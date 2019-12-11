There is no butter way to celebrate the holidays in Harrisonburg than to stop and smell the flours during the Cookie Tour this weekend.
In its third year, the Cookie Tour is the frosting on top of downtown’s Winter Wonderfest, which highlights the variety of businesses that offer holiday shopping and experiences that are dough-able for the whole family.
Winter Wonderfest is hosted Saturday by Friendly City Merchants, but Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance helps organize the Cookie Tour each year by connecting 12 egg-cellent dessert makers to local businesses, which hand out the cookies on the tour. Erin Smith, events manager for HDR, said this year’s event sold out of 200 tickets over a week before the event, and the proceeds go back into the oven for future seasonal treats.
“We organize it and reach out to the bakeries, match the bakeries with some of the Friendly City Merchants and downtown retailers that are participating,” Smith said. “All the money that’s raised from ticket sales, the proceeds after we pay the bakeries for cookies, go back to the Friendly City Merchants to fund things like Winter Wonderfest.”
For yolks joining this year’s tour, bakery box pickup starts at The Gaines Group Architects at 141 W. Bruce St. Follow the crumb trail from Main Street to Court Square, and there are a few sweet spots on Liberty Street.
No need to worry about getting whisked away by other ongoing festival events as the tour is self-guided. Shops will offer cookies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., so families can milk the weekend outing by taking photos with Santa from 1 to 3 p.m., watching a live performance at Court Square Theater at 2:30 p.m. or shopping at Larkin Arts’ art market from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
Local pastry shops such as Heritage Bakery and Cafe and Bittersweet Bakery are staples on the tour, while Mashita and El Paisano Bakery are new additions to the tour that visitors knead not glaze over.
Mikey Reisenberg, owner of Mashita, expanded his food truck operations to a brick-and-mortar location earlier this year. He said HDR played a large role in helping establish a permanent space for Mashita, so he was excited to rise to the occasion this season.
“We wanted to give back as much as we could, not only to the city, but also Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance for helping us establish our space downtown,” Reisenberg said. “Really putting producers and retailers together, that fosters economic development, and networking and cooperation within the businesses is absolutely wonderful, especially in our case.”
Mashita is providing a toasted sesame cookie, which Reisenberg describes as slightly nutty with a bit of savoriness, but the only allergens are gluten and eggs.
Smith said Bittersweet Bakery’s gooey butter cookie was such a fan favorite that it will return this year, but it is the only repeat cookie on the menu. Strite’s Donuts broke away from the cookie-cutters and will share gingerbread cookie-flavored donuts A full lineup of featured flavors will be posted closer to Saturday on HDR’s website.
Joshua Wilton House and Local Chop and Grill House are sister restaurants that are returning participants. In 2018, the eateries baked double chocolate chip and spiced oatmeal cookies, but Joshua Wilton House manager Bill Daulton said the restaurants wanted to sugarcoat the holidays this time around with a spiced molasses cookies with candied ginger and chocolate peppermint soft fudge cookies.
“This year we wanted to offer some flavors that we thought were more reminiscent of the holidays,” Daulton said. “We love working with the community and downtown to make some treats for holiday shoppers to also help encourage people to come downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.