Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint is hosting a food drive for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank through the month of November.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona serves 25 counties and eight cities through a network of more than 200 distribution sites.
Abena Foreman-Trice, media and communications manager for the food bank, said the nonprofit has seen a 24% increase in visits by individuals to partner pantries and program sites from March through August.
According to the food bank website, items including canned foods, whole grains and nut butters are among the most needed foods to distribute to families in need.
Shauna Cunningham, Jack Brown’s events planner and beverage buyer, said the business decided to collect items because it wanted to support local families struggling through the pandemic.
“In the past, we had done the toy drive with the Salvation Army but with everything going on with COVID, it felt natural to do something with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank,” Cunningham said. “We want to help our people who are here.”
Donations will be accepted until Nov. 22 at Next Door, the shared dining space between Jack Brown’s and Billy Jack’s Wing and Draft Shack. Three Notch’d Brewery, Skipping Rock Beer Co., Beales Brewery and Trapezium Brewing Co. have donated branded apparel including keychains and plastic pint glasses for individuals who donate items to the drive.
