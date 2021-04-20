It was a clean sweep for the regional champion.
Stuarts Draft, which just defeated Strasburg 20-3 in the Region 2B championship football game last week, swept the top honors in the all-region voting Tuesday as standout senior running back Aaron Nice was named the Region 2B Offensive Player of the Year and senior defensive lineman Latrell Fomby was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Joining Nice on the first-team offense were teammates Jayson Williams (OL), Ethan Cash OL), Jo’-el Howard (WR) and Cobey Rothgeb. The Cougars also placed Fomby, Nice (LB), Howard (DB and PR), Tray Thompson (LB), Jayden Watkins (DE), Cobey Rothgeb (DB) and Dustyn Fitzgerald (AP) on the first-team defense as well.
Luray was represented on the first teams by Landen Dahnert (OL), Austin Holloway (RB), Dalton Griffith (QB) on offense and Tyler Pence (DL) on defense. Page County, meanwhile, had Noah Lucas (OL), Canaan Pierce (WR), Dylan Hensley (TE) and Jared Melini (K) on the first-team offense and Pierce and Dave Rothgeb (LB) on the defense.
Other first-team honorees were Strasburg’s Camren Rutz (C and DE), Trey Stinnerre (AP and KR), Will Roller (DL), Justin Day (LB) and Tanner Jenkins (DB), Staunton’s Ryan Bosserman (WR) and Buffalo Gap’s Hunter Campbell (P).
The second-team offense consisted of Draft’s Fomby (TE), Bryce Dennison (K) and Howard (KR), Gap’s Tanner Rivenburg (AP), Bryce Hildebrand (RB), Jacob Craig (OL) and Jakai Johnson (OL), East Rockingham’s Zach Shifflett (C), Clarke County’s Luke Brumback (OL), Stonewall Jackson’s Brayden Hovatter (WR), Luray’s Brenden Fitzwater (WR), Staunton’s Kayden Jackson (WR), Page’s Andrew Lilly (RB) and Blake Turpen (RB) and Strasburg’s Ryan Jenkins (QB).
On the second-team defense was Page’s Logan Lucas (DL), Draft’s Williams (DL) and Symeon Balser (DB), Gap’s Mark Yoder (DL), Campbell (DB) and Michael Bondaruk (LB), Clarke’s Trey Trenary (DE) and Sam Brumback (LB), East Rock’s Matthew Fries (DE), Luray’s Griffith (AP), Brady Jenkins (LB) and Brenden Fitzwater (DB and P), Staunton’s Peyton Dunn (LB) and Zach Boyd (DB) and Strasburg’s Stinnette (PR).
The Cougars (7-1) will face Poquoson (4-2) in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. at York High School.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Hamp Sisters, Flint Qualify For Girls State
It was an impressive day for a trio of girls golfers on Tuesday.
Waynesboro’s Emily Hamp shot a nine-over-par 81 to win the Virginia High School League Girls Zone Qualifier at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg while her sister, Riley, finished third overall with a score of 92.
Sandwiched between the Hamps was Wilson Memorial’s Madison Flint with a 16-over-par 88 in second place.
All three Augusta County golfers will advance to the Girls Open Championship on Monday at Heritage Oaks.
East Rockingham’s Abbie Green shot a 95 on Tuesday while Broadway’s Emma Bacon finished with a 102.
