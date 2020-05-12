It's been a dream of Mike Gale's for a long time. Now, it's a reality.
The Rockbridge County School Board approved Gale as the new athletic director at Rockbridge County High School on Tuesday. Gale will take over for Rick Lollis, who is retiring after 36 years.
"I have known for a few years that this role was something I eventually would want to transition to," Gale said. "I have always had a passion for athletics and this gives me a chance to be in charge of an entire athletic department."
Gale comes to the Wildcats after coaching the Stuarts Draft boys basketball team from 2006-2020. Before taking over at SDHS, he spent time as a physical education teacher at Stewart Gordon Midle School and as a JV boys basketball coach at Fort Defiance. He also has coached golf at Draft since 2008.
"Mike has meant a great deal to SDHS over these 14 years," Cougars athletic director Steve Hartley said. "His stability and dedication here at the school was refreshing and very welcoming. He put Draft boys basketball on the map of innovativeness and willing to look at a different way to approach the sport he coached. He brought excitement and thrill to each gym that SDHS played in. I guarantee you we had more spectators that were not affiliated with either school in the gyms where we played, just so they could see the system."
The system Hartley referred to was The Grinnell System that the Cougars have become famous for across the state. The high-flying, up-tempo style that's centered around 3-point shooting and mass substitutions was questioned at first when Gale implemented it, but quickly became a raving success.
"It turned out better than I could have imagined," Gale said. "When we first put it in prior to the 2011-12 season, I was 100 percent committed but didn't know how it was going to go. It has given a lot of guys opportunities to contribute in many different ways throughout the years. It has really been fun watching it grow these past nine seasons. The players deserve the credit because they bought in and made it a success. They played their tails off each and every night. It really was a joy to be a part of. I'll never forget the first system team that started out 0-9 and went on to win the district tournament and a bucket away from a state berth. Those guys set the foundation and it was rewarding to see this past year's team get over the hump and get to the state tournament. The toughness our players showed in that regional semifinal game at Buckingham was one of my proudest moments as a coach."
Draft lost to John Marshall in the Virginia high School League Class 2 state quarterfinals this past season. It was the first-ever trip to the state tournament for the Cougars basketball program.
"It does bring me joy that I was able to implement a style of play that gave many a chance to participate and have fun," Gale said. "Sometimes we forget what high school sports are all about. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to coach some really tough, hard working players. I have learned just as much from them as they did from me."
Gale will have a tough task in replacing Lollis, who is loved in the Rockbridge County community. Lollis said he's most proud of creating more competitive programs in both boys and girls sports, continuing to upgrade facilities and all the accomplishments of Wildcats teams and individuals over the years.
"The student-athletes here are special because we are such a socioeconomically diverse county and it presents us with challenges that many areas do not experience, but we always find a way to prevail and represent RCHS with pride," Lollis said. "We are sometimes left out of the fix because of our location and that is evident with number of times we have been moved from one district or region to another. Each of the three times we have gone back to the Valley District, I have stepped in and directed the move with athletics. I feel the Valley District schools have always resembled our mold of students and athletes, which has been a bonus. The support at our sporting events are always overwhelming and as I tell the other schools, we bring a crowd of support when we come to play you. Our fans supporting the student-athletes at RCHS is a special situation."
That support and being in the Valley District is something that stands out to Gale, too. He said returning to the league, where he also played in as a player at Fort Defiance, was one of the main reasons the Rockbridge job was appealing.
"I'm excited about being back in the Valley District in some capacity," Gale said. "I know a lot of people in the district and I'm looking forward to making new relationships. I'll have new challenges and will be seeing things now from a different perspective."
Lollis agreed, saying the athletic directors in Region 3C and the Valley District are some of his "best friends.' He said he'll continue to come around games and watch as a fan, but admitted he will miss it a bit.
"I look forward to attending games and seeing everyone but I would be lying if I said I would miss those weeks of late night coverage of sporting events," he said.
Hartley said the school will hope to fill the boys basketball position by June. He doesn't anticipate the process being altered any, other than doing interviews online. He anticipates Gale, however, embracing the AD role very well.
"Mike is going to make a great AD," Hartley said. "He is a very patient, kind and quiet person. But at the same time, he will bring a vision to RCHS that all of his coaches will be expected to adhere to. We will miss him greatly, but wish him and his family nothing but the best."
Gale said he will miss Stuarts Draft. From the students to the players, administration and colleagues, he said it's been a fun 14 years. He especially thanked his assistants, Jeff Templeton and Jeff Blalock, for their consistency throughout the years.
Now, as he embraces a new journey — one that's been a goal for a long time — he hopes to have similar success as he did with the Draft hoops team. If so, he's confident that he'll be in Lexington for a long time.
"I am going to try and gain as much knowledge as possible about the position within the next couple of months," Gale said. "The uncertainty of what this coming school year will look like is concerning but we will see what happens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.