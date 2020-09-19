Rhinestone Productions is hosting a virtual drag show tonight to raise awareness and funds for voter advocacy.
Drag Out The Vote is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization reaching young audiences through drag queens and kings to promote voter participation.
At 7 p.m., local drag ambassador Jayda Knight will begin hosting the show live alongside fellow queens Arione DeCardeza and reigning Miss Gay Harrisonburg Sabrina Laurence.
Twelve talents from Virginia and others from across the U.S., including faces from RuPaul’s Drag Race, will perform a variety of pre-recorded entertainment.
Knight said bringing the excitement of drag to life online takes deep creativity and contagious energy, but it’s important for fans to know their drag family isn’t going anywhere.
“We’re still here. We still want to create the environment and send a message to people to come together and still celebrate,” Knight said. “Connecting with our community is most important and staying and keeping those relationships alive.”
The local gay community is also celebrating its 25-year anniversary of Miss Gay Harrisonburg this month.
Registration is available online and costs $10.
