Drake Bell's scheduled performance at The Golden Pony has been canceled.
Originally scheduled for April 22, the show was postponed to Aug. 29. Aspire Presents announced that the show was postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.
Refunds are available by emailing info@aspirepresents.com your name, email, show and order number. Refunds are expected to take between five to 10 business days to process.
— Staff Report
