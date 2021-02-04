College basketball coaches have so much on their plates these days.
They have to worry about COVID-19 protocols, be prepared for an ever-changing schedule and – by the way – try to win games to please their athletic director and fans.
So making sure how their wardrobe looks on game day is low on the list of concerns.
“Right now, we have so many issues on offense and defense, the attire issue is down on the pecking order," quipped Pat Skerry, 51, the quotable coach for the Towson University men.
Many college coaches have opted for the casual look this season, and many men don’t have any plans to return to suits and ties when life gets back to something close to normal.
But Skerry - the native of suburban Boston - did give a little insight into his future plans after he has lost twice already this season to CAA rival JMU.
“I definitely like the casual. But I will say I feel I have the best blazers in this conference,” said Skerry, now in his 10th season in suburban Baltimore at Towson of the Colonial Athletic Association.
He added he is not sure where he ranks among the 10 CAA mentors in coaching ability - but feels is near the top when it comes to blazers.
Morgantown native Zach Spiker, 44, the coach at Drexel of the CAA, said that for years college football coaches have worn suits away from the game then dress down for the Saturday showdown.
“In basketball, for many years, it seems to have it the opposite way,” said Spiker, a former West Virginia assistant who was the Army West Point head coach before taking over at Drexel in Philadelphia. “I would be willing to continue with how we are doing things (in dress). The reality is we coaches are not that important."
Spiker and his team lost on Sunday at JMU in CAA play. He said how the coaches look is not that important.
"It is about the guys on the floor, with how they are playing and what they are doing. I am all in favor of continuing in that direction," he told the News-Record this week.
Drexel is slated to end regular-season play with two games against JMU later this month at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. They may face a red-shot Dukes' squad that has won seven of the last eight after winning at home Wednesday against Elon.
Among other concerns for Spiker: he has four international players on his roster, which can be a challenge even if there wasn't a pandemic. He has players from Canada, Hungary, England and Lithuania.
“It is a great group of players,” he said. “They are very aware of what is taking place in this country. It is a great perspective. I think we have a great lockerroom. Everyone can listen to each other; we may not always agree. We can listen and emphasize."
Mate Okros, from Hungary, is averaging 6.3 points per contest. Amari Williams, from England, played one minute against JMU on Sunday.
In the past year, the United States has dealt with a pandemic, racial strive and a post-election riot in Washington.
"They emphasize and connect with our guys that are here in the States,” Spiker, the West Virginia native, added of his foreign players. “I think our players who are domestic feel supported by the international guys. If you come watch us play, you can tell we are a group that supports one another.”
Takayo Siddle, the men’s coach at UNC-Wilmington, said wearing a suit would be just one part of getting back to normal. His team is slated to host JMU on Tuesday in a CAA contest.
JMU first-year coach Mark Byington, who has also been dressing casual these days, is a former player at UNC-Wilmington.
“I like the idea of us wearing suits,” Siddle, 34, said. “It is normal for us to wear suits. Hopefully that means we are getting back to normal with fans. I don’t think we will be sticking with this; I like being comfortable and being able to wear polos and slacks. But I want to get back to normal.”
So do a lot of other people.
