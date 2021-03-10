Last month Drexel celebrated a victory inside Harrisonburg’s Atlantic Union Bank Center that kept the Dragons out of the play-in round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament for yet another year.
Tuesday night on the same floor, the sixth-seeded Dragons celebrated their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1996. Drexel shot nearly 60 percent from 3-point range, including four made from Mate Okros, to get past No. 8 seed Elon, 63-56.
“Wherever you are, it’s a great day to be Dragon, wherever that may be,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said.
Okros scored 14 points to lead Drexel and CAA Tournament MVP Camren Wynter had eight points with four assists. Hunter McIntosh finished with 19 for Elon, but struggled from the field. Ikenna Ndugba added 16 for the Phoenix.
Elon raced out to an eight-point lead early, but Okros sizzled from 3-point range, knocking down a trio from deep as the Dragons responded to take back the lead late in the first half.
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from senior Zach Walton, scoreless to that point, made it a 32-27 Drexel lead at halftime.
The second half started much the same way with the Dragons red hot from deep while Elon, playing for the fourth consecutive day, struggled to make anything beyond the arc. After Drexel stretched the lead to nine points early in the second half, Elon managed to stay close with driving buckets in the lane from Ndugba.
But in the end, the Phoenix just didn’t have enough gas left in the tank. Ndugba scored and went to the line with a little more than a minute to go, scoring to make it a six-point game. But the normally reliable free throw shooter couldn’t convert at the line.
McIntosh made a running 3-pointer — just the third of the game for the Phoenix — with less than a minute to go to get Elon within four points, but it wasn’t enough as Drexel converted at the free-throw line to close out the championship victory.
It marked Drexel’s first CAA Tournament title since joining the conference and the Dragons first in any league since Malik Rose led them to the NCAA Tournament in 1996.
