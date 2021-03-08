There won't be a Virginia team in the Colonial Athletic Association title game on Tuesday in Harrisonburg.
But a player from Northern Virginia helped Drexel land a spot in the title game against No. 8 seed Elon, which knocked off No. 1 seed James Madison on Sunday.
James Butler, from Lake Braddock High in Burke, was one of four Drexel players to score in double figures as the Dragons beat No. 2 seed Northeastern 74-67 on Monday night the semifinals of the CAA tournament at The Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Camren Wynter had 14 points, Zach Walton had 15 points, Navy transfer Butler had 12 and Xavier Bell had 11 for the Dragons.
Mate Okros of Hungary added eight points for Drexel. The Dragons also have players on the roster from England, Lithuania and Canada.
Earlier this season, Drexel coach Zach Spiker told the News-Record his team has come together with players from around the world.
"It is a great group of guys," West Virginia native Spiker said earlier this year.
Now the Dragons are one win away from a berth in the NCAA tournament.
Butler's father, Vernon, is the second-leading scorer in the history of Navy and played against JMU while in college. Butler's sister, Natalie, played basketball at George Mason and his mother, Mary, ran track at Navy.
