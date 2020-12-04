Nothing has changed, says Paul Comer.
The long-time girls basketball coach at East Rockingham High still spends plenty of time talking hoops with his brother, Tim, a big-time college hoops official.
Paul Comer notes his brother has called everything from Duke vs. Syracuse to Bridgewater against EMU, and strives for perfection whether there are 20,000 or 1,000 fans in the stands. But this year, in addition to the inside scoop on Division I coaches, those brotherly conversations have turned to contact tracing, social distancing and the wearing of masks.
"He has to get tested three times a week," Paul Comer, 52, told me this week about his brother, who lives in Page County. "He quarantined himself awhile back in preparation for the season in early November. Even trips to the grocery store become a little more challenging. That is where we are at."
There is not much margin of error for Tim Comer, who realizes a positive test for COVID-19 puts him on the sidelines for at least two weeks during the height of his cash cow with winter basketball. The financial stakes are not as high for high school basketball in Rockingham County - but just as life-affirming. The county hopes to start practice on Monday and - if all goes well - begin regular-season play December 21.
But Paul Comer knows a lot has to go right for the season to be completed. He also knows as a high school coach he is visible outside of the school.
"I think it is leading by example a lot of the times," said Comer, whose father, Wayne, grew up in Shenandoah and played five years of Major League Baseball. "It may be you are out in the community, wearing a mask. It is just being aware and making others aware of the impact they are having inside their own communities."
"We have had to talk a lot to our kids about the choices they make and where they go. Most of the kids now, at their age, don't think it impacts them. We just try to be careful, how we enter the building, how we exit the building, what we do and how we work out when we get in the gym," he added.
At first, each player had their own basketball during off-season drills. "Now we are starting to share the (basketball) a little bit more. Our focus is on getting better," said Comer, whose team was 3-20 last season. "We have used this time to try and get better at skills."
Comer, the only girls coach in school history, said it really isn't into the political nature of the pandemic. Like every coach, he just wants to have a season. He said none of his parents have had their girl opt out of the season.
He has spent a lot of time talking to other coaches this year - and not about Xs and Os. "We are bouncing ideas off each other" how to deal with protocols, he says. "We won't even go into cuts next week. I need to see these kids play in a competitive environment."
Carey Keyes, the boys basketball coach at East Rockingham, posted his thoughts on social media this week as the county, as of Friday afternoon, hopes to begin practice Monday.
"Our season will be determined by their community and their actions," wrote the former EMU standout. "This is not a political post and I'm probably the least political person around! With that being said ... wear your mask, wash your hands, stay distanced, if you are sick stay home!"
Rob Lovell voiced his views this week in the News-Record.
"They deserve a chance to play this year," he wrote on the editorial page. "For that to happen, it is up to every one of us in this community.There are simple, but effective actions we can all take. In public, please wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. In addition, please practice social distancing and wash your hands often. Stay home if you’re sick and limit your contact with others whenever possible. As the Christmas holidays approach, please consider limiting or avoiding holiday parties and social gatherings."
Brandon Shields, the new boys basketball coach at TA, hopes the community responds to the call from Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl to see COVID-19 numbers improve before games can be held.
"Now that there are real ramifications being discussed, I am hoping that lends to a little bit more preventive work by a lot of people," Shields told me Friday. "We are encouraging people to be as smart as possible. Hopefully, it is not too late or too far gone. I am tired of hearing kids being disappointed. I want something good to happen for our kids. We are going to follow the rules, regardless of where those rules are coming from. We have to do our due diligence as well."
Wilson Memorial graduate Patrick Hartley, the long-time girls basketball coach at Fort Defiance, had 16 students at an open gym at the school Thursday evening. He found out later this week games in Augusta County won't begin until early next month. "It's a changing door every day," he said Thursday.
Originally, the Indians were slated to begin the season Dec. 21 against Turner Ashby.
"The kids are chomping at the bit to get back to some sense of normalcy, whatever that looks like now," Hartley, a former coach at Buffalo Gap, said. "If all goes well, Monday is a practice. I will do the protocol we will are required to do and at 3:30 it is basketball season. We are going to have our masks on when we come in. Kids will be moving at all times. If they go to water breaks there will be hand sanitizer over there. I am going to wash the uniforms every day."
He expects to have about 24 students for varsity and junior varsity combined in the program.
"Our kids are pretty excited to get going," he said. "It is so good for me to be in the gym and interacting with each other. I think it is freedom for the kids. A lot of our kids have been playing anyway, in the weekend tournaments."
Hartley, however, doesn't feel its his place to educate parents on the issues regarding the pandemic. "That's not my job. I am in charge of the kids. I don't think it's my place to parent the parents. Hopefully the parents will pick up on what the kids are doing here when we have them" at practice, he said.
Our society, like others, love to assign blame to our woes. There is plenty of blame to go around with this pandemic, including that our country hasn't come together to lessen the blow of the virus no matter one's political views. The death toll is grim, at around 280,000 in this country.
Here is who not to blame if there is not a "normal" high school basketball or winter sports season: coaches, teachers or even the Virginia High School League.
Those folks - I bet 99 percent of them - already had jobs that were way under-valued and under-appreciated. Throw in the worst pandemic in more than 100 years and they have some of the least envious jobs right now in this country after health-care workers and emergency personnel in police and fire departments.
So give teachers and coaches some slack if the news in the next few days and weeks isn't exactly what you want to hear.
"I tell the kids you can't focus on all of the negatives," Comer said. "We just have to stay the course. And try to find a way to get this season in."
