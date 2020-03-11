PENN LAIRD “The party is over,” said an East Rockingham fan, as he headed down a back stairwell here Tuesday night.
His team was losing by 30 points with about 3:00 minutes to go to a powerful John Marshall basketball team from Richmond.
But the foundation for future success has been laid by East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes, whose team fell 78-44 in the Class 2 state semifinals before a packed house at Spotswood.
“Definitely, I think he has started a trend,” East Rock graduate Dalton Jefferson, a preferred walk-on this season at James Madison as a freshman, said of Keyes. “He was the best coach I ever had in my life. He was like my second dad.”
Jefferson was among the horde who arrived more than one hour early for the game against East Rockingham and John Marshall, with Division I-caliber talent on both teams. It was also a study in contrasts — a school in Richmond against one from rural but growing Rockingham County.
Despite the one-sided loss, the future appears bright in Elkton.
Thanks to sophomore Tyler Nickel, junior Kyle Evick, and senior Tyce McNair, East Rock was 27-3 this season and had won 17 in a row before losing Tuesday.
“Everyone thought this was going to be a rebuilding year,” Nickel said after the game.
It was anything but that.
Spotswood is marking its 40th anniversary this year — that means they are exactly three decades ahead of East Rock.
And while it will be hard to match what coach Chris Dodson has done with the Spotswood girls, Keyes of East Rockingham has certainly laid a strong foundation with the boys’ program.
Nickel has received several Division I offers already, including one from James Madison University — where his father Eric works. Here is guessing the new coach for the Dukes could find a spot for Nickel in a few years if the sophomore decides to stay close to home to play in front of his family, just as he did Tuesday.
McNair, a 6-foot-1 guard, has received interest from Division II and III programs, Keyes said after heaping praise on John Marshall.
While McNair, Matt Good, and Da’rius Lam are among the seniors, the program expects to return Nickel, Evick, Cooper Keyes, Xavier Butler and others.
Nickel and McNair formed perhaps the best one-two combination in the area this season.
But they didn’t have enough firepower to contend with John Marshall, which was coming off a 136-99 win Friday over Stuarts Draft in one of the highest-scoring games in Virginia High School League history.
Jefferson, by the way, said he plans to stay at JMU and see what happens with the new coaching search. Louis Rowe and JMU parted ways Monday after he led the program for four seasons.
Jefferson could be the first of several Division I players that Keyes turns out as he ends his sixth season at East Rock on Tuesday.
In a hallway here at Spotswood High are photos of Justin Kier, Kendyl Brooks, and Taylor Dodson, just three of the most recent former Blazers who went on to play Division I basketball.
Around the corner and inside the gymnasium on Tuesday night the East Rockingham boys basketball program continued to lay the groundwork for its own college pipeline — despite a frustrating end to the season.
And Keyes has the support of the community. Among those on hand Tuesday were Tom Baker and Kirby Dean, former head coaches at Eastern Mennonite University where Keyes was the ODAC player of the year in 1998.
“We have built our program on hard work,” Keyes said. “We will miss our seniors but I am excited about the future.” He has every reason to feel that way.
