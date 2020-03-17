You could hear the anguish on the other end of the telephone line from Ellen DePoy-Golden, a graduate of Harrisonburg High and James Madison University.
“Your heart breaks,” she said.
Chris Dodson, the girls basketball coach at Spotswood High, told the News-Record’s Cody Elliott: “There have been a lot of tears.”
And Joe Mihalich, the head men’s basketball coach at Hofstra, told The Washington Post: “I mean, we’re gutted. We are gutted. Somebody just ripped our guts.”
In the span of just hours last week the basketball season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 threat for the two college sons of DePoy-Golden; Dodson’s team at the state tournament in Richmond; and for Mihalich and Hofstra, which won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament and had qualified for the NCAA field for the first time in 19 years.
Of course, now we know there will not be an NCAA tournament.
And Dodson and his Blazers didn’t get a chance to defend their state title when their game set for Friday was called off in Richmond.
It stinks — that’s the most polite word we can use in a family newspaper.
It is probably little comfort to the players and coaches involved, that will never get those opportunities back, that sports will indeed return at some point just as they did after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
And an even older generation of fans recalls the anguish of American athletes in 1980 when then U.S. President Jimmy Carter boycotted the Olympics in Moscow over the invasion of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union.
“The only way to compete against Moscow is to stuff it down their throats in their own backyard,” American gold-medal discus thrower Al Oerter, who had hoped to compete at the age of 42 in 1980, said then. He didn’t get that chance due to politics.
But perhaps we can look for the good things that are coming out of the current suspension of athletics in our city, county, country, and world. Some of those good deeds are coming from the NBA — a good thing in light of the silly actions by Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert before it was learned he had contracted the virus:
• Mark Cuban, the owner of Dallas, agreed to pay arena workers through the end of the month even if no games are played.
• Zion Williamson, the former Duke star, will pay the wages for Smoothie King Center employees for 30 days at his home arena in New Orleans.
• Golden State star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, will donate meal money to children in Oakland while schools remained closed. Curry is the son of Harrisonburg native Dell Curry, the former Fort Defiance and Virginia Tech star who also played in the NBA.
The COVID-19 scare — which is real by the way — also hit home for Hofstra and JMU, members of the Colonial Athletic Association.
It was reported Thursday by the CAA that a referee that worked one of the games in the tournament in Washington, D.C., from March 7-10 had tested positive for the virus some 72 hours after he called one of the games.
JMU lost in its first game March 7. Hofstra, which downed JMU twice this season, beat Northeastern for the CAA title March 10 and was all set to watch the brackets be announced Sunday.
Their players were stunned they wouldn’t get to take part — though perhaps these events remind us of things more important than ourselves.
I was working at a community paper in Laurel, Maryland the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, as we watched on television as the second plane hit the World Trade Center.
Later in the day, we learned Major League Baseball had called off games for that day, which bummed me out since I had planned to make a rare trip up I-95 to cover the Baltimore Orioles game that night.
That seemed rather trivial as we watched a colleague in the newspaper office wait for hours to hear from her husband, who had worked for years at the Pentagon and was at work there the morning of 9/11.
Suddenly the fact the Orioles weren’t playing that night didn’t seem so important. Fortunately, my colleague eventually learned her husband had not been harmed, but it took him hours to walk and find a payphone in Arlington to let her know that. Those hours at the newspaper were anguish, as we struggled for words to comfort Melanie.
Later I learned former Morehead State infielder Kyle Crager was on the 71st floor of the north tower of World Trade Center in New York when it was struck. Crager and I had been on the same Athletes In Action baseball team years earlier, he as a player and myself doing sports information. (Other members of that team were Liberty University product Randy Tomlin, who would pitch in the majors for Pittsburgh; and Mike Thorell, whom the previous summer played in the Valley Baseball League).
Crager survived the attacks and eventually gave motivational talks about his ordeal. In one speech at his alma mater in Kentucky he said as he was walking down the stairs at the World Trade Center after a plane had rammed into it, he thought of his wife and children and wanted them to know “that I loved them.”
The current crisis, unlike 9/11, has no end in sight. But both could serve as a chance to reach out and help others who may be in more danger.
“Good time to reflect on the good times, and how we all sometimes take them for granted,” Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer of the Orioles wrote on Twitter this weekend.
My own coping strategies: listen to classical music, watch “Big Bang Theory” reruns and try to find time to read or meditate on Psalms 103.
Perhaps the last word should come from Ed Davis, Jr., the head coach of the women’s basketball team at Morgan State in Baltimore. His Bears had the distinction of being the last Division I team to win a game this season, coming at the MEAC tournament in Norfolk on Thursday.
Morgan State had its best season in years but the players learned after the game the rest of the tourney had been canceled. Davis learned of the cancellation at halftime but didn’t tell his players until after they won a close game against Delaware State.
“We can talk about disappointment,” Davis told The Washington Post, “but the more and more I realize how much this is affecting people and how in a few short weeks it’s shut down America, how we have to all be on board ... I’m just hoping we can through this and get some sense of normalcy back.”
Well said.
