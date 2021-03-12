While sitting at my desk on South Liberty Street one year ago today, an e-mail was sent out by the Richmond-based Colonial Athletic Association to media members across the state, region and country.
“The Colonial Athletic Association has been made aware that an official who worked at the 2020 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship has tested positive for the Coronavirus,” read the statement from March 12, 2020 at around 6 p.m.
The CAA didn’t reveal which game of the tournament — held in Washington, D.C. — that the referee had worked but I later learned it was a game that I had covered while sitting about 15 feet away from the court. The referee didn’t show any symptoms until 72 hours after that game in a tourney that included James Madison.
So it didn’t take long for the pandemic to hit close to me, though I have been fortunate not to come down with COVID-19 in what has been a tragic year for many people from around the state, nation and world who did.
Lives have been lost — and livelihoods.
Just hours before that CAA e-mail a year ago, theaters shut down in New York City. On the same day, the NBA suspended its season after Rudy Gobert of Utah tested positive for the virus. College basketball called off March Madness and the Virginia High School League canceled the rest of its state hoop tournament.
One year later, what have we learned about ourselves?
I decided to ask that question to local athletic directors, coaches and athletes. To paraphrase, the question: what have you learned in the past year about yourself, how have you had to adapt and how has the pandemic changed how you do your job or interact with people? The question was open-ended and local sports figures took it from there:
Ryan Ritter, athletic director at Broadway High: “Just [at times] you have to make decisions on the fly, based on the latest data we are given. You need to be more adaptable about what is going on and always make sure we are putting our student-athlete as the first priority.”
Shelton Perkins, former pitcher for JMU now in the Baltimore Orioles’ farm system: “It kind of puts things in perspective. You know, what is really important and what is not. I have spent a lot of time with my family, at the beginning of quarantine, more than I ever have since I was a smaller. And it is a lot different being an adult. You see what is important — a lot of people have lost loved ones to COVID. It kind of puts things in perspective.
“Some of it [personally] has been bad and some of it has been good. I think everybody can attest to that. I was lucky enough to get invited to instructs [in the fall], which was really good. I am just grateful for the opportunity to get back out there and make my family proud. That is why I do everything, to make a better place for the ones coming behind me.”
Steve Enright, men’s basketball coach at Bridgewater College: “There are things you do virtually that you normally do in person. That is from player meetings to academic stuff to recruiting to coaches’ meetings. A lot of things are virtual and to be honest with you, there are a lot of things that I will keep going forward.
“You think about the long stretch of time the athletes were home, from March [2020] to August, right. There were lockdown measures in place. You have different guys who were from different places that had different access to different levels of support. You might have one kid who has a weight room in his house and his dad has access to a gym.
“Some other kid may not be able to go outside because his town or city ... literally came down and unscrewed all the rims [on public courts]. I have some guys who had no access to anything because the town took down the rims. So you have a wide range of things. Then you have guys playing basketball with a mask on, which is very different. You have to adapt on the fly.
“There is no playbook for this. There is no older coach in your network that you can call up on the phone and say, ‘What did you do during the last pandemic?’ So because of that you have to try and trust your gut. Looking back on it, I think there are some things we did well and some things I would have managed differently. But ultimately, I think we are better from it.”
Jen Posey, women’s basketball coach at Eastern Mennonite University: “I have found time to slow down more. I am a very active person who wants to be very efficient with time and sometimes I get into work mode or basketball-season mode. I think it has caused me times where I can’t do X, Y and Z because I need to be patient and wait for what is going to happen in two days or three days. It has definitely given me the opportunity to slow down more. In slowing down more, it has given me time to have better relationships and not just with the girls on our team but with other coaches in the department.
“I think the other thing is ... we have always tried in our program to be conscious of what these kids need on a daily basis. But this year they are getting hit with so much. We definitely checked on their mental and physical state a lot more than we probably have in the past and that is one thing I will want to continue to carry on.”
Don Burgess, boys basketball coach at Harrisonburg High: “I have learned to maintain an open mind and be flexible; I always preach to my players about staying in an athletic stance. And it is not just necessarily the quote-unquote athletic stance of playing a particular sport but staying in athletic stance of the game of life. In basketball, when you are facing straight up nothing really good ever happens. You can’t really do what you need to do. If you are in athletic stance, you can handle the situation a little bit better. Here we are a year later and you must definitely have to be open-minded; you have to be able to be flexible.
“There are so many things that were learned. One is the value and cultivating relationships. Even during this time, it was challenging to cultivate those relationships since you weren’t seeing each other in person. I have learned just how resilient the student-athletes and us people are, with the right mindset and that is so important. Another thing I have learned is having more empathy. The pandemic has allowed me to have more empathy, especially for the players and what they are going through.”
Probably every local team can point to a time in the past year where life wasn’t really fair. That is certainly true of the Bridgewater men’s team, which had to face the top-ranked team in the country, Randolph-Macon, in the ODAC tournament simply because the Yellow Jackets didn’t play enough regular-season ODAC games to land a top four seed for the tournament. So the No. 4 seed Eagles lost to No. 5 seed Yellow Jackets to end the season last week.
“There was no real norm; just throw it out the window and just go play,” Enright said. “The seeding makes no sense but that is how the league tried to do it. I was more concerned about our personnel. We were very limited in terms of available bodies for various reasons. So, unfortunately we never saw our team anywhere near full strength. That said, as a coach you take from that and really try to be ready in the spring for next year for, when knock on wood, things start to normalize.”
We can all hope, and pray, for that.
