For roughly three decades, Dwayne Rawls smoked crack.
In October 2019, he picked up a felony obtaining money by false pretenses charge while trying to support his habit.
In January 2020, he was released into the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Drug Court.
On Thursday, the 49-year-old Harrisonburg resident completed the program in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
“It makes you happy hearing someone say you’re doing a good job,” Rawls said. “This program works. I was one of the guys that needed structure. You have to put into it to get something out of it.”
Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst’s idea for the drug court was implemented in 2017 to help combat the growing inmate population in the Rockingham County Jail.
In addition to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Augusta and Page counties and the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro and Winchester have drug courts.
Participants are enrolled in the program for about two years and, at the beginning, are required to go to court once a week so a judge can monitor their progress.
Since its inception, 12 people have graduated. Seven more completed the program Thursday.
Christopher Bean, Rockingham County assistant commonwealth’s attorney, oversees the program locally.
“It’s a lot of satisfaction,” Bean said about seeing those graduating. “It often requires them to change their whole lifestyle, including leaving old friends behind.”
He said the participants have to go through intense treatment programs and are subject to routine drug testing for roughly two years.
Frank Sottaceti, criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, attended the graduation ceremony.
Part of his job is to help reduce incarceration numbers at local jails. He said the drug court program is helping that effort.
“These are people that have transformed their lives, and therefore, transformed their family and the community,” he said.
Judge Bruce Albertson presided over the graduation.
“This is a very difficult program,” he told the audience. “It’s not easy.”
He said, on average, it costs the state about $25,000 a year to house an inmate. With the program, he said, the state is saving a significant amount of money while the participants contribute to society by working and paying taxes.
“These people are making a contribution,” he said.
He also reminded the audience that those involved in the program aren’t hardened criminals.
“These are good people who got into problems with addiction,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.