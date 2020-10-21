The Harrisonburg Police Department plans to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.
HPD will have two drop-off locations.
The first is at the Public Safety Building, located at 101 N. Main St. Those dropping off are asked to pull in the rear parking lot from West Elizabeth Street and remain in their vehicles.
A second drop-off location will be at Iglesia Nueva Vida Pentecostal located at 3051 Tasha Circle.
Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office will also host an event that day at Sentara RMH Funkhouser Women's Center from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Authorities say people who misuse prescription drugs often take them from family and friends' medicine cabinets.
Prescription drugs can also be dropped off year-round at the sheriff's office or HPD.
No syringes or other medical devices will be accepted.
The drugs will be destroyed, authorities say.
Last year, nationwide, the event collected 442 tons of prescription drugs, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.