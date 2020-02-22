Try as it might to recreate the glory days Saturday afternoon for James Madison’s final men’s basketball game at the Convocation Center, one thing was missing. The Dukes couldn’t quite come up with one last victory inside their home arena for nearly four decades.
JMU held William & Mary big men Nathan Knight and Andy Van Vliet in check, but couldn’t get over the hump in a nailbiter as the Tribe closed the door on the building with a 78-74 victory.
“I’m coaching and I played here, I played really hard here,” JMU coach Louis Rowe, who also starred at JMU from 1993-95, said. “I’m going to get some time to process the emotions that I’m going through because it actually is kind of crazy for me to think about this.”
Matt Lewis scored 18 to lead four Dukes in double figures and JMU held Knight and Van Vliet to a combined 20 points and 12 rebounds, near season averages for Knight alone.
But William & Mary guard Luke Loewe repeatedly hit clutch shots to finish with 27 points. It was the 100th meeting between JMU and its lone remaining in-state rival in the Colonial Athletic Association and the Tribe (20-10, 12-5 CAA) made it six straight against the Dukes and tied the series at 50 wins apiece.
Locked in a bitterly disappointing season, JMU (9-18, 2-14) brought back former players from throughout the Convocation Center era and dotted the crowd with local celebrities such as Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson for the final game before moving into the Atlantic Union Bank Center next fall.
The school even reintroduced purple and white streamers, a JMU staple in the 1980s and 90s when it owned one of the nation’s most impressive homecourt advantages.
And there were moments Saturday that looked and sounded like vintage Convo. JMU junior Zach Jacobs, who finished with nine points and four rebounds, hit a 3-pointer late in the game to briefly put the Dukes ahead.
But another attempt from the corner to tie the game with two seconds left caromed off the rim to allow William & Mary to escape.
“There’s a lot of players’ blood, sweat and tears on that court,” Rowe said. “Good players, good teams. We owed it to ourselves to be able to play to a level that they would be proud of. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get the win, but I wanted them to feel that atmosphere. I love the fans. I know it’s been a hard year, but I’m thankful we were able to play hard and sustain something to a level the crowd was really into it and behind us.”
Loewe, who made 10 of 11 field goal attempts, carved JMU’s defense up in the opening 19 minutes, helping the Tribe build a lead as big as 14 points in the first half. But as the opening period drew to a close the Dukes finally started showing some life.
Lewis picked Loewe’s pocket at halfcourt and went in for an uncontested slam to bring JMU within seven before waving to the crowd of 3,125 fans to stand up and cheer. JMU forced two more William & Mary turnovers in the closing seconds of the half and went to the locker room still trailing 38-31, but with a renewed sense of momentum on the side of the Dukes.
JMU opened the second half hot as well. Back-to-back buckets in the paint by Dwight Wilson, who finished with 10 points, capped a 14-0 run that spanned both halves. But after seeing the Dukes tie it up early in the second, Loewe knocked down a couple of 3’s to put the Tribe back on top.
“I had some bad turnovers today, but it’s a mental battle that we always talk about,” Loewe said. “We were trying to weather the storm and move on to the next play. We talk a lot about focus and my focus wasn’t always on point, but we were able to move on to the next play.”
Still, James Madison remained as aggressive on both ends of the court as it had been all season and wouldn’t let W&M, the second-place in the CAA, pull away. Jacobs’ 3-pointer to put the Dukes ahead 72-71 with less than three minutes to go ignited the crowd again, but the Tribe made enough plays to pull it out down the stretch.
“We feel the energy and we take it in,” Jacobs said. “It was an awesome experience to have the crowd there and be able to feel that in the last game at the Convo. That was pretty cool. We just wish we could have sent the Convo out a little bit better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.