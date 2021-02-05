Wayne Davis is returning to the position he played earlier in his college career.
The James Madison defensive back no longer mans the spur – the hybrid outside linebacker-safety spot he started in during the last two seasons. The Dukes are now using the fifth-year senior as their strong safety.
“Vision,” is the largest discrepancy between the two roles, Davis said Thursday after JMU’s practice.
“You get to see the whole field,” he said, “and essentially at the spur position you’re almost a linebacker, so you have another line of defense behind you. But at safety, you’re the last line of defense, so the job is technically a little different.”
But it fits Davis and the new-look Dukes defense well.
He said the transition is developing smoothly. He played safety as a redshirt freshman at Ohio State ahead of transferring to JMU, so he’s familiar with the responsibilities a strong safety has. Additionally, Davis has picked up nuances and intricacies about the position, he said, from first-year safeties coach Eddie Whitley, who was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference safety for Virginia Tech in 2011.
Over the last two seasons, Davis racked up 107 tackles to go along with 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four interception and 17 pass breakups as a spur and while doing so learned the duties the rest of the JMU defense has from one play to the next.
Since the Dukes return only two other starters on defense – defensive lineman Mike Greene and cornerback Wesley McCormick – from 2019, they need someone with experience and confidence, and who can see the whole field, to communicate across the unit.
“Primarily I’m the voice,” Davis said. “And I’m probably one of the loudest people on the team, so I use that on the field to vocalize the calls and give everybody their assignments.”
He said chemistry within the defense is growing with each practice, but that it is taking time because of how many inexperienced players are set to make their first-career start on Feb. 20 when JMU kicks off its spring campaign against Morehead State.
“But, we’ve got a lot of young guys coming up who are very hungry and have been waiting their turns to play,” Davis said.
He said from his viewpoint, linebackers Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and Kelvin Azanama as well as safeties Que Reid and MJ Hampton are eager for more opportunity. Those players were buried on the depth chart behind past starters Dimitri Holloway, Landan Word, D’Angelo Amos and Adam Smith.
Tucker-Dorsey and Davis were teammates at Lake Taylor in Norfolk before Davis starter his career at Ohio State and Tucker-Dorsey joined the Dukes.
“A lot of the guys are learning the terminology,” Davis said, “and with Coach Whitley, a new coach, he’s learning the terminology as well. But so far, so good.”
