Sitting down for an interview last week after yet another tough loss, James Madison leading scorer Matt Lewis was willing to address the obvious.
This season has gotten away from the Dukes, now 9-16 overall and 2-12 in the Colonial Athletic Association with four games left in the regular season.
JMU is all but guaranteed to land in the play-in round of the CAA Tournament when it begins March 7 in Washington, D.C. Lewis sees the league tourney as an opportunity to reset and make some noise if the Dukes can finally play to their potential.
But there is a catch.
“We’ve got to stay positive,” Lewis, a junior averaging 18.9 points per game, said. “But something I’ve been preaching to the guys is we can’t just rely on the conference tournament come that time. You don’t just flip a switch. We’ve got to start learning how to win now.”
For the Dukes, that begins with Thursday night’s game against Elon (10-18, 6-9). The Phoenix visit for the penultimate men’s basketball contest in JMU’s Convocation Center and true to their nickname, first-year coach Mike Schrage has his team on the rise.
Marcus Sheffield, a graduate transfer from Stanford, has made a case for first-team All-CAA honors. The 6-5 swingman is averaging 18.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for an Elon team that was picked to finish at the bottom of the CAA, but has won five of its past seven games.
“To get a player like that, who has played in the games that he’s played in coming from the Pac-12 and with the level of talent he has is huge,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “He’s really, really efficient. He never gets sped up. When you have young guys like they have, they play hard. But they are learning. To have a guy like that who bridges that gap and puts them in position to win games. He’s the glue.”
Elon won the first matchup with JMU, leading by double figures much of the second half before closing out a nine-point victory. And while the Phoenix might not be focusing on the CAA Tournament in quite the same way as JMU, Schrage’s team is just a game and a half out of sixth place in the league, which would earn an opening-round bye next month.
The Dukes, on the other hand, can look less at potential seeding and more at building momentum. With William & Mary, Hofstra and Northeastern also on the remaining schedule, it’s not a stretch to say the 7 p.m. tip against a young Elon team is the key to doing so.
Competitive play and a couple wins down the stretch might justify a bit of optimism heading into the CAA postseason. But the Dukes know that means shaping up immediately, which is something they’ve failed to do the past two months despite a similar air of urgency hanging over the program.
Rowe is hoping the rest of the team takes Lewis’ message to heart.
“He’s trying to do things without looking at our record and it’s hard,” Rowe said. “Especially for a guy in his position. He came here to win and he’s trying to play the right way and lead the right way. He’s trying to keep the guys focused on the goal, which is win one game in the tournament and go from there.”
