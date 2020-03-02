Postseason time has finally arrived for James Madison as the Dukes hope to put a miserable regular season behind them and make a run in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament starting this weekend in Washington.
But to do so would mean a complete reversal of course for JMU.
The Dukes head to the Entertainment & Sports Arena in the DC’s Southeast section with a 9-20 overall record and the 10th seed out of 10 teams after winning just two CAA games. After a couple of close losses to teams in the top third of the conference, JMU players and coaches talked about gaining momentum heading into the league tourney.
“Something I’ve been preaching to the guys is we can’t just rely on the conference tournament come that time,” junior guard Matt Lewis, who leads JMU at 19 points per game, said in February. “You don’t just flip a switch. We’ve got to start learning how to win now.”
The Dukes have known for weeks a regular season that once held great promise had slipped away from them in CAA play. And while the conference tournament has long looked like a lighthouse beaconing new hope in the distance, JMU frankly did nothing in the final weeks of the season gain any momentum.
James Madison played a solid contest against second-seeded William & Mary on Feb. 22 before losing 78-74 in its final game at the Convocation Center.
But Dukes saved perhaps its worst weekend of the season for last as trips to the CAA’s northernmost schools resulted in a pair of blowout losses that were effectively out of reach before halftime.
“There was a certain point when we challenged pride,” Dukes head coach Louis Rowe said. “It was embarrassing. We were giving up a lot of 3’s and not competing. It’s one thing to get down by 32 on the road. That’s tough to come back and win. But at least they came out and fought in the second half.”
JMU, in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, opens the CAA Tournament at appproximatley 6:30 p.m. against No. 7 seed Elon. The Phoenix were picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason, but surprised many with six victories in eight games at one point in February. That was a run that included two victories against the Dukes.
Elon enters the postseason after back-to-back losses, but first-year head coach Mike Schrage felt better than Rowe about the way their team’s closed out the regular season.
“The guys kept fighting, that’s what they do,” Schrage said after a loss to William & Mary over the weekend. “I thought we gave up some easy buckets, which we cannot allow, but I’m proud of our guys effort. We’ll use this for fuel to get better and get ready for the tournament in D.C. next week.”
The winner of the Elon-JMU matchup will get another shot at William & Mary, which earned the No. 2 seed behind CAA Player of the Year candidate Nathan Knight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.