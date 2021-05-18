BRIDGEWATER — It was something Meg Dunaway admitted she dreamed of doing.
Since the Spotswood junior first started playing tennis in middle school, she said she had heard of older players winning district titles but didn't quite understand the significance. She also didn't know she'd have a chance to win one herself.
"It's been a goal for me from the start," Dunaway said "I always heard about high school [athletes] who won district [titles]. Ever since then, that has been a goal along with making regionals and possibly even states."
Dunaway was fortunate enough to bring home two district championships on Tuesday as she defeated Turner Ashby's Anna Phillips for the Valley District girls tennis singles championship and later paired with teammate Madison Cooley to defeat Phillips and Kate Jones to capture the doubles title as well.
"It feels really good," Dunaway said "I was really bummed about last year and how our season was cancelled. This year, I was determined to work hard to be the best that I could be and that is what got me here."
Waynesboro junior Grayson Wood defeated Turner Ashby's Ben Clatterbuck for the boys singles title. Wood and Camden Miller lost, however, to the Spotswood duo of Jackson Fendley and Jackson Knight in the doubles championship match.
"It feels great," Wood said. "All of the players are good and I respect them a lot. I came out there today wanting to win and that's what ended up happening."
The singles victory was especially sweet for Wood, who said he is in his first year at the top of the Little Giants ladder and previously had lost to Clatterbuck.
"I just wanted to do as well as possible in the regular season," Wood said. "It wasn't until I saw the bracket for districts where I realized, 'Hey, I can win this.'"
Dunaway and Phillips will both advance to next week's Region 3C girls singles tournament while Wood and Clatterbuck are both moving on for the boys.
"I do feel like I have been playing my best tennis right now," said Dunaway, who hasn't lost a match yet this season. "I'm working a lot on consistency and angles. My team and coaches have really helped prepare me for the postseason."
The boys championships will begin Monday at Waynesboro and last over a two-day span while the girls will take place at the same time at Wilson Memorial.
"I'm not focused on the individual postseason anymore because my team still has to win on Thursday to make it to regionals," Wood said. "I'm pull my focus on that match and on the Friday match, too, if we make it there."
Much like Wood, Dunaway will also turn her attention toward helping her unbeaten Trailblazers capture the Valley District team title later this week.
Spotswood already won its 19th regular-season championship, but is looking for a tournament title for good measure before regional play begins next week.
And while Dunaway will play a big role in helping the Trailblazers find success as a team, she was ready to enjoy something she'd dreamed of for a while on Tuesday.
"My goals now are to play my best tennis and fight for every single point," Dunaway said.
