Karl Stoltzfus Sr., founder of Dynamic Aviation, died Friday night after a severe battle with pancreatitis, according to the Bridgewater-based company.
He was 80 years old.
The Rockingham County resident, who founded Dynamic in 1967, was the recipient of the Virginia Department of Aviation's 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award.
His son, Michael Stoltzfus, released a statement Saturday on the company’s Facebook page.
“His body fought vigorously, to the end, just as anyone who knew him would fully expect,” said the son, who serves as Dynamic’s president and CEO. “And, just as we would imagine, he was fully prepared weeks ago in both mind and spirit to make his journey to join his Heavenly Father. Dad's example throughout these last weeks was a beautiful testament to his ability to fight the good fight while simultaneously fully accepting God's unexpected change of plans.”
While Karl Stoltzfus was known as a pillar in the aviation industry, behind the scenes he was often helping his community.
This was seen in his relationship with Madison Shinaberry. The 21-year-old Bridgewater-area woman, known for organ donation advocacy, died Dec. 16, 2016, eight years after a double lung transplant.
She was diagnosed with primary pulmonary hypertension — a rare disease that causes increased blood pressure in the arteries that supply the lungs.
Treatment and medication didn't work. She was referred to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Physicians told her parents a double lung transplant was needed for survival.
She was told to prepare to fly to Pittsburgh in a moment's notice.
That's when Stoltzfus met the family.
He told the Shinaberrys that he would have an eight-passenger plane in a heated hangar ready to go 24 hours a day until it was needed.
In January 2009, they received the call. Stoltzfus flew them to Pittsburgh, where Madison underwent a five-hour surgery.
In September 2017, Dynamic Aviation dedicated its DC-3, dubbed "Miss Virginia," to Madison Shinaberry during the kickoff of its 50th anniversary celebration.
"She was a person that was certainly close to my heart," Stoltzfus said at the ceremony. "Maddie will always be Miss Virginia to us."
(1) comment
One of the good guys.
Requiescat in pace...
