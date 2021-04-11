LEXINGTON — It was a historic afternoon for the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team.
The second-seeded Eagles claimed the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship trophy in program history on Sunday, defeating top-seeded Washington and Lee on penalty kicks by a score of 4-2.
The two teams battled to a scoreless draw during 110 minutes of play, but Emily York, Skyler Daum, Hannah Randolph and Lindsey Winkels all made their penalty kicks and Sydney Davis had several big saves to secure the victory.
Bridgewater's Davis, Randolph, Maren Dougherty and York were named to the ODAC All-Tournament Team.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Women’s Soccer
UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 1: James Madison’s Ebony Wiseman scored the first goal of the game, but UNC Wilmington responded with three straight in a 3-1 CAA victory over the Dukes on Saturday in Wilmington, N.C.
Sophomore Melissa Hoffheins finished with just one save for JMU (1-3-2, 1-3-1 CAA) in the loss.
College Softball
James Madison 6, UNC-Wilmington 3: Senior second baseman Madison Naujokas went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI as James Madison continued its dominating start to the season with a 6-3 win over UNC Wilmington in the second game of a Colonial Athletic Association road doubleheader on Sunday.
Lynsey Meeks was 3-for-4 with a run scored and a pair of RBIs for the Dukes (19-1, 8-1 CAA) while Sara Jubas, Logan Newton, Emily Phillips and Page County product Kate Gordon all finished with a hit apiece in the victory.
In the circle, freshman standout Alissa Humphrey improved to a perfect 9-0 this season with a complete-game performance, giving up just three earned runs on seven hits while striking out five Seahawks batters.
Earlier on Sunday, Gordon was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs and Jubas was 2-for-4 with two more RBIs as the Dukes earned a 5-3 win over UNC-Wilmington. Alexis Bermudez earned the win for JMU in the circle during that game as she allowed three runs on 10 hits while striking out a trio of batters in another complete-game performance.
Bridgewater 12, Guilford 3: Broadway alum Sydney Layman hit a grand slam as part of a 2-for-3 performance as Bridgewater earned a doubleheader split with a 12-3 win over Guilford in ODAC action at home on Sunday.
Layman added a double and finished with six RBIs for the Eagles (10-6, 7-5 ODAC). Turner Ashby product Torie Shifflett was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while another Gobblers graduate, Sarah Wimer, had two RBIs.
Also chipping in during the victory for Bridgewater was former East Rockingham standout Samantha Hensley, who finished with a pair of hits and a run scored. Another TA grad, Katrina Martin, added a hit and an RBI.
In a 5-3 loss to the Quakers earlier on Sunday, Wimer had two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Eagles.
Bridgewater dropped a pair of close ones to Lynchburg on Saturday. In a 4-2 loss in the second game, Martin and Shifflett finished with two hits apiece while Keirsten Kennedy chipped in with a hit and an RBI.
Earlier that day, the Eagles also lost 4-2 in eight innings. In that contest, Hensley had a double for Bridgewater while Avery Pinder, Shifflett, Taylor Novak, Kathryn Thomas and Page County alum Brooklynn Fridley had a hit each.
Emory & Henry 9, Eastern Mennonite 1: Alex Braun gave up one run on four hits and struck out seven as Emory & Henry completed a doubleheader sweep of Eastern Mennonite with a 9-1 win in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Becca Boone had a double for the Royals (2-13, 0-9 ODAC) while Erin Keith had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.
Earlier in the day, former Broadway standout Sierra Lantz had a pair of hits and two RBIs and Fort Defiance product Bri Allen was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI but it wasn’t enough in EMU’s 7-5 loss to Emory & Henry.
On Saturday, in the second game of a doubleheader against Guilford at home, the Royals suffered an 8-0 shutout.
In that contest, Lantz had two hits for EMU while Allen, Elizabeth Horn and Emily Davis added a hit apiece.
Allen had another big game was a 3-for-4 performance against the Quakers in an 11-2 loss — the first game of a busy weekend for the Royals — while Broadway’s Emily Campbell had a hit and East Rock’s Autumn Bailey had a double.
College Baseball
Roanoke 9, Bridgewater 4: Harrisonburg alum Kevin Navedo hit a solo home run, but it wasn’t enough as Bridgewater suffered a 9-4 loss to complete a ODAC doubleheader against Roanoke on Saturday at home.
Brandan Hartman, Jacob Grabeel and Jonathan Sexton finished with an RBI apiece for the Eagles (6-8, 5-7 ODAC).
Earlier that day, in a 7-4 loss to the Maroons, Jarrett Biesecker was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Navedo, Sexton and Jeffrey Snider all finished with a double apiece. Turner Ashby alum Nick Griffin tossed two shutout innings in relief.
Women’s Volleyball
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Former East Rockingham standout Tori Wigley dished out 32 assists and scooped up seven digs but it wasn’t enough as Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-10, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15 loss at the hands of ODAC power Virginia Wesleyan on the road on Sunday.
Paris Hutchinson, a freshman from Wilson Memorial, slapped down 14 kills and had six digs for the Royals (3-6, 3-5 ODAC) while Kathryn Yeader and Greta Coss finished with eight kills apiece in the victory. Cara Caruso had 14 digs.
Women’s Lacrosse
Hofstra 13, James Madison 7: Katie Whelan scored six goals and added two assists as Hofstra used a fast start to cruise past James Madison 13-7 at the US Lacrosse Complex in Sparks, Md. on Saturday.
Kacey Knobloch had two goals and an assist for the Dukes (5-4) while Rachel Matey had one goal. Defensively, Emma Johnson had a game-high three ground balls and Lizza Fox caused a turnover and two ground balls.
Lynchburg 22, Eastern Mennonite 1: Juliana Ghally scored a nice-looking goal, but Eastern Mennonite remained winless on the year with a crushing 22-1 road loss to ODAC opponent Lynchburg on Saturday.
Arianna Nixon finished with 10 saves in goal for the Royals, who are now 0-4 on the season.
Men’s Tennis
Delaware 5, James Madison 2: Redshirt freshman Holden Koons continued his strong season, but it wasn’t enough as James Madison suffered a 5-2 CAA loss to Delaware on Sunday afternoon in Harrisonburg.
Koons defeated James Wilkinson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the victory. Paul Mendoza defeated Pierce Gilheany 7-6, 6-4 at No. 4 singles for the only other win for the Dukes (5-6).
Bridgewater 7, Emory & Henry 2: Turner Ashby alum Canon Secord won his singles match and joined Nick Kiser to earn another victory at No. 1 doubles as Bridgewater earned its first ODAC win with a 7-2 victory over Emory & Henry.
Wilson Memorial’s Leyton Pullin was on the victorious No. 2 doubles team with Bryce Cline and Stuarts Draft alum Matthew Gordon was part of the No. 3 doubles team with Gabe Elder that was also a winner.
Women’s Tennis
James Madison 7, College of Charleston 0: Senior standouts Alexis Franco and Jona Roka both collected wins in singles and doubles play in their final home outing as James Madison secured an undefeated record in CAA play with a dominating 7-0 victory over College of Charleston on Saturday afternoon in Harrisonburg.
"What a special day for our seniors and our team,” Dukes coach Shelley Jaudon said. “It was important to us to send Jona and Lexi out on a high note, as they have meant a lot to our program throughout their careers. They have been leaders on and off the court this season and helped move our program forward. This team has continued to work to get better every week and I'm proud of the way they closed out the regular season competing at our best."
Daria Afanasyeva, Natalia Nikolopoulou, Kylie Moulin and Daniela Voloh also earned singles wins for JMU (11-3).
Bridgewater 8, Emory & Henry 1: Fort Defiance’s Whitney Kiser and Turner Ashby’s Malena Hoover combining for a win at the No. 1 doubles spot was the highlight of Bridgewater’s 8-1 home win over Emory & Henry on Saturday.
Another Fort alum, Ali Keister, joined Rachel Crawford for a win at No. 2 doubles and the Eagles were impressive in the singles matches as they remained unbeaten on the season with another dominating victory.
Field Hockey
James Madison 3, Towson 0: In Harrisonburg, James Madison dominated from start to finish and remained unbeaten in the CAA with a 3-0 shutout of rival Towson on Sunday afternoon.
The sophomore trio of Eveline Zwager, Emily Harrison and Caroline Cahill all tallied their second goals of the season for the Dukes (3-1, 3-0 CAA) while Brandelynn Heinbaugh recorded her second shutout with a pair of saves.
“It was a tremendous game,” said JMU coach Christy Morgan. “We had a lot of effort from a lot of different players. We played connected and connected hockey is productive hockey. … I’m really proud of the team today.”
Bridgewater 9, Virginia Wesleyan 1: Allison Thompson and Caroline Quigley each had hat tricks as Bridgewater secured a spot in the ODAC tournament with a 9-1 rout of Virginia Wesleyan at home on Sunday.
Emmeline Mejia and Karinne Moyer also scored for the Eagles (4-5, 4-5 ODAC) in the victory.
Historic Day for EMU, BC At Wildcat Invitational
Broadway alum Isaac Alderfer broke another Eastern Mennonite record as he finished the 1500-meter men’s race with a time of 3:52.47 to set his third record of the season on Saturday at the Wildcat Invitational at Randolph College.
Alderfer also won the 800 on Saturday with a time of 1:53.86 while Alijah Johnson (22.45) won the 200. Waynesboro alum Justice Allen (10:22.51) won the 300-meter steeplechase just ahead of teammate Isaac Andreas (10:27.61).
For the EMU women, Kate Landis won the jazelin with a throw of 28.76. Allison Shelly (19:19.17) won the 5000.
The Bridgewater women added four new top-10 marks to the school record books on Saturday, meanwhile.
Kacee Hookers (57.71) finished second in the 400, Cassidy Oliver (26.82) finished third in the 200, Erin Fitzpatrick (5’1.75”) was second in the high jump and Olivia Kloster (114’4”) was second in the discus.
Adalia Coleman (25.05) won the 200 while Grace Howell (2:43.07) finished fourth in the 800 for the Eagles.
As for the BC men, Peter Fulton and Jake McNutt had a huge day as they combined to win all three throwing events.
Fulton won the shot put (44’3.50”) and the discus (151’10”) while McNutt won the hammer throw (140’0”).
Kaegan Avalos won the 400 (49.42) and placed second in the high jump (5’10”) and the 200-meter dash (22.54).
