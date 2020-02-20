Ahlia Moone scored a game-best 27 points and lifted Bridgewater College to a 90-82 Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball win over rival Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday at Yoder Arena.
The junior guard shot 64 percent from the field and 85 percent from the free-throw line as the visiting Eagles (14-10, 13-4 ODAC) rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit as large as seven points.
To close the gap and overtake the Royals (4-19, 3-14 ODAC), Moone tallied 18 of her 27 points over the final 7:49 of the contest.
Complementing Moone was freshman Mary Ruth Shifflett, a Spotswood graduate. Shifflett had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the BC victory.
For EMU, four scorers reached double figures including seniors Chrissy Delawder and Lexi Deffenbaugh. Delawder, a Broadway alum, had 17 points to go along with 11 rebounds for a double-double while Deffenbaugh, a former Wilson Memorial standout, poured in 15 points and notched five assists. Both played in their final regular-season home game.
The win for the Eagles ensures they’ll stay in the top three of the ODAC standings entering the final Saturday of the regular season while the loss for Royals keeps them in the bottom three of the ODAC standings.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Men’s Basketball
Washington & Lee 80, Eastern Mennonite 57: Despite a game-high 14 points from DJ Hill, Eastern Mennonite fell 80-57 at Washington & Lee in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
The Royals dropped to 5-19 overall and 3-12 in the league. Washington & Lee (20-5, 12-4 ODAC) outscored EMU 49-28 in the second half.
College Softball
James Madison 6, North Carolina 3: Kate Gordon had four hits, Sara Jubas had three and No. 21 James Madison topped North Carolina 6-3 in non-conference action at Anderson Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
A former Page County standout, Gordon was 4-for-4, drew a walk and scored two runs. Jubas drove in a run and scored another. And that was enough for pitcher Odicci Alexander, who tossed seven innings of three-run ball to collect the win. JMU improved to 3-1 while UNC dropped to 6-6.
College Baseball
Christopher Newport 8, Eastern Mennonite 0: Jonathan Fisher was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and scored a run to lead No. 25 Christopher Newport to an 8-0 non-conference blanking of Eastern Mennonite in Newport News.
The Royals (3-3) got two hits from Jacob Merica, an East Rockingham graduate, in the loss. The Captains improved to 3-3.
Women’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 14, Hood 3: Five goals from senior Dwyer Neal boosted Bridgewater College to a 14-3 season-opening non-conference victory over visiting Hood at Jopson Athletic Complex.
The Eagles (1-0) also two goals apiece from senior Shannon Rogers, freshman Allison Burris, and freshman Bridget O’Donnell. Hood dropped to 0-1.
Ouderkirk, Smith Named Valley Players Of The Year
Spotswood captured three of the four major awards from the Valley District on Wednesday.
Trailblazers senior forward Stephanie Ouderkirk, a James Madison signee, was named the Girls Player of the Year while SHS senior guard Rob Smith was the Boys Player of the Year.
Joining Ouderkirk on the girls’ all-district first team was teammates Abby Branner, MacKenzie Freeze, and Lexi Bennington-Horton, along with Turner Ashby’s Becca Shiflet and Addie Riner and Harrisonburg’s Mariah Cain as the city/county representatives.
The girls’ second team consisted of TA’s Alyssa Swartley, Leah Kiracofe and Gracie Moyers, Broadway’s Emma Bacon, A.C. Swartz, and Aliza Lokey and Harrisonburg’s Jay Garcia.
As for the boys, Smith was joined by Spotswood sophomore Carmelo Pacheco, Harrisonburg’s Claudeson Tacy, and D’Shawn Fields and Broadway’s Jaxson Jameson and Caleb Williams as city/county players on the first team.
On the second team, local representatives included Spotswood’s Ryan High and Traevan Williams, Broadway’s Nate Tinnell, Harrisonburg’s Jaziel Mensah and Turner Ashby’s Ethan Gerber.
City/County Athletes Shine At Region 3C Meet
FORK UNION — Although no city/county team finished in the top three on the boys or girls side, it was still a successful day for area athletes at the Region 3C indoor track and field championships at Fork Union Military Academy on Tuesday.
The Broadway 4x400 boys relay team of Evan Armentrout, Jeremiah Lapp, Lewis Slater, and Blake Morgan took home gold with a time of 3:40.32 while Morgan also won the 500 and finished third in the 200. Also adding to the Gobblers big day as Yates Hall with a first-place finish in the high jump while Easton Repko won the pole vault and Brent Hulse finished third in the shot put.
Just ahead of Hulse was Turner Ashby’s Zach Gery, who finished second in the shot put, while teammate Grant Swinehart finished third in the 55-meter dash.
For the girls, Spotswood’s Mary Milby won the 500 while Turner Ashby’s Gabbi Haskins was third. TA’s Jerralee Testa earned a third-place finish in the long jump and the Knights 4x200 relay team also finished third.
East Rock’s Fox Wins VHSL Class 2 Diving ChampionshipRICHMOND — East Rockingham sophomore Margo Fox made history as she captured gold at the Virginia High School League Class 1 and 2 girls diving championships at St. Catherine’s School Pool in Richmond on Wednesday.
ERHS senior Lucas Bentley, meanwhile, finished fourth in the boys competition.
— DN-R Sports Desk
