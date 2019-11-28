STUARTS DRAFT — One could argue that East Rockingham is no longer an underdog.
Sure, the Eagles surprised opponents with a couple of upsets in the regular season and their two playoff wins weren’t expected, but it’s become clear this team is now different.
But just because their success on the field has changed and their own expectations around the locker room have, don’t look for East Rock’s mentality to differentiate any.
“I still think these kids have a chip on their shoulder and that’s a good thing to have,” ERHS coach Donnie Coleman said. “You can’t hide that No. 6 sitting beside our name in a playoff bracket. That’s what we earned, where we started out at. Each week, they’ve gained confidence.
“There’s still a chip on their shoulder because they haven’t been favored in many. That’s stuff for other people to write about and talk about. We just go to work and do what we do. These seniors, these kids have done a tremendous job.”
The sixth-seeded Eagles will have a chance at a third straight upset tonight when they travel to top-seeded Stuarts Draft for a 7 p.m. showdown in the Region 2B title game.
It’ll mark the first postseason meeting between the former district rivals since the Cougars defeated East Rockingham 44-31 in the Region 2A East semifinals in 2016.
“There are only eight teams left going into the game Friday night,” Eagles running back/linebacker Trenton Morris said. “I think we are starting to realize that it’s a do-or-die situation. The mindset has been the same as it’s always been, though.”
Led by Morris, East Rock has adopted an underdog mindset since midseason.
What started with an upset win over Page County turned into a rout of Bull Run District champion Luray and has now become six straight wins and a magical postseason run.
The Eagles said playing in their second straight regional championship game, despite their struggles early in the season, has always been one of their biggest goals.
“When you get to play football on the week of Thanksgiving, you know you have something special,” East Rock senior Colton Dean said. “Even though we’ve made it this far, we aren’t satisfied or happy with where we are. We want to keep going.”
The Cougars have been somewhat of a surprise story this season with their only loss coming to unbeaten Riverheads. Draft won just eight games the previous two seasons.
“With this group, we’re really excited about them,” SDHS coach Nathan Floyd said. “We knew coming in that we had potential. I think they’ve surprised a lot of people this year. To make it to this week of the football season is a great accomplishment, but we’re not satisfied. We want to make it as far as we can and keep going as long as possible.”
Aaron Nice leads the way for the Cougars as a speedy back with 1,075 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns, but Draft has multiple options out of the backfield with Blake Roach (632 yards) and Dustyn Fitzgerald (564 yards) combining for 15 rushing touchdowns.
“The past couple of weeks, we’ve ran the ball,” Floyd said. “We wanted to make sure we ran first and controlled the clock. We’ve won that aspect of the game the past few weeks. We’ll take [the passing game] when it’s there. We like some of our matchups on the outside with our receivers and quarterback, but we always want to run the ball first.”
Draft certainly is more than capable of throwing the ball, if necessary, with junior quarterback Henry Cooke, a standout in baseball as well, behind center this season.
Cooke is 69-of-133 passing for 1,309 yards, 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
“That’s where they’ll hurt you,” Coleman said of the Cougars’ balanced attack. “If you start focusing on one, the other one will hit you. Their quarterback is really, really good for a high school football player. That’s why they are where they are right now.”
The Eagles resemble Draft in a lot of ways with the two-headed attack of Morris and Dean, a pair of seniors, leading the charge for an offense that has steadily improved.
Morris has 1,251 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground and has also caught 39 passes for 628 yards and seven scores. Dean has 827 rushing yards and 11 scores.
“They get the ball in their playmaker’s hands,” Floyd said. “Whether it’s Morris or Dean, they do a good job of keeping the defense honest. They’re spreading the wealth out a little bit and they’re a sound defense. They fundamentally tackle well and they put a lot of pressure on you at the line of scrimmage. They’re just a really good football team.”
It hasn’t just been Morris and Dean stepping up for East Rock this postseason, though.
Nathan Rodriguez has emerged as a solid third option in the rushing game with 344 yards and eight touchdowns, Jaeden Rouse was a first-team All-Bull Run District selection at receiver and Tyce McNair has 1,215 passing yards and 13 touchdowns.
“It’s very important,” Coleman said about getting as many guys as possible involved. “Obviously, you have to step up and play big in big games, which he has. Other kids have played well, too. That’s part of the process and what we’ve tried to accomplish.”
After losing a talented senior class a year ago that included several big names such as J’wan Evans, Darrias Brown, Dylan Williams, Logan Dofflemyer and many more, Coleman said it’s been a pleasure to watch this year’s team build its own identity.
Playing in the regional championship for a second straight year and for the third time in four seasons is something that solidifies East Rock’s reputation as one of the area’s better programs and a testament to the job Coleman and his staff have done this year.
“It’s a goal that I set personally each year and your kids are a reflection of your goals and your staff,” Coleman said. “It’s really cool. I told them at the beginning of the week that we had two weeks of school and then it was family, friends and football. That’s all we have to concentrate on the rest of the week. Our kids have really enjoyed that process and there’s just something special about practicing on Thanksgiving.”
While the Eagles are certainly familiar with what it takes to win at this stage in the season, it doesn’t mean their mentality has changed any entering tonight’s matchup.
In fact, if you ask them, they’re still the underdog each time they suit up to play.
“We are road warriors and if that doesn’t say anything for itself, I don’t know what will,” Morris said. “Playing on the road isn’t an easy thing to do, but the way this team has showed out and took care of business is awesome. I couldn’t be more proud.”
