ELKTON — Tyler Nickel had 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as East Rockingham wrapped up a perfect season in Bull Run District play with a 71-46 rout of Page County in boys basketball action in Elkton on Monday.
Tyce McNair continued to put up solid all-around numbers for the Eagles with 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a pair of steals while Da’rius Lam just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 boards.
Also chipping in for East Rockingham was Cooper Keyes with six points while Kyle Evick had three and Xavier Butler and Collin Zirk added a bucket apiece.
Leading the way for the Panthers was sophomore Ricky Campbell with 12 points while Chase Combs and Trevor Williams finished with 11 apiece.
Adding to the Page attack was Freddy Stidham and Canaan Pierce with four points apiece while Logan Rangel and Dylan Hensley each finished with two.
The Eagles (20-2, 14-0 Bull Run) closed the year on a 10-game winning streak and will serve as the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Bull Run District tournament. East Rock will host either Luray or Stonewall Jackson in a quarterfinal contest on Friday in Elkton.
As for the Panthers (14-8, 11-3 Bull Run), they dropped back-to-back games to finish the season after previously reeling off eight straight wins. Despite that, Page will be the No. 2 seed in the district tournament and host Luray, Stonewall or Rappahannock County on Friday in the quarterfinal round.
In other local sports Monday:
Streaks Perform Well At 5D Swimming Championships
CHRISTIANSBURG — Sophomore Maddie McCay led the way as the Harrisonburg High School girls swimming team finished fifth at the Region 5D swimming and diving championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
The Blue Streaks finished with 174 points as a team. The HHS boys, meanwhile, placed seventh with 100 points. Albemarle won both the boys and girls team titles.
McCay finished third in the 200 individual medley to qualify for the Virginia High School League Class 5 swimming championships. She also was part of the 200 medley relay with Olivia Arndt, Mia Constantin and Lily Gusler that finished fourth and the 200 free relay with Constantin, Gusler and Grace Gabriele, which finished second.
Constantin, a junior, also qualified for the state meet with a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke. She also broke her own school record in the event.
On the boys side, Noah Gabriele was the lone individual qualifier for the Blue Streaks with a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke.
Spotswood’s Ouderkirk Named Top Player In Virginia
Spotswood senior Stephanie Ouderkirk was named the top player in the state of Virginia for the class of 2020 by PrepGirlsHoops.com — a website dedicated to high school girls basketball coverage, rankings and analysis.
Ouderkirk, a 6-foot-1 forward that has signed with James Madison, is averaging 14.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season and is the reigning Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year.
East Rock Alum Named CAC Player of the Week
Former East Rockingham standout Maddie Shifflett, now a junior at Mary Washington, was named the Capital Athletic Conference’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Shifflett averaged 18.0 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 steals while shooting 60 percent from the field during the Eagles’ pair of wins over Southern Virginia and St. Mary's.
Shifflett, who is the third-leading scorer in ERHS program history, returned from ACL surgery this year and is averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Fishburne Captures Historic VIC Wrestling Championship
ROANOKE — Fishburne Military Academy scored 171 points to win the Virginia Independent Conference wrestling championship for the first time in 37 years on Saturday in Roanoke.
Roanoke Catholic finished second as a team with 103 points while Virginia Episcopal School was third with 90 and Covenant and Hargrave tied for fourth with 82. Blue Ridge School was a distant fifth with just 16 points.
The Caissons were carried to the historic victory by eight individual winners — Jeff Billings (113), Cadlee Jarvis (120), Brennan McBride (132), Jon Smith (138), John Sawn (145), Kobe Parker (152), Austin Lee (170) and Jake Shaw (182).
Grier Named ODAC's Best
Davrion Grier, a senior at Bridgewater College, was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men's basketball player of the week by the conference.
He scored 24 points and had six rebounds and four steals last week in a loss to Randolph-Macon, ranked No. 3 in the country. Grier had 22 points and seven rebounds in a win over Emory & Henry on Saturday.
EMU Pitcher Honored
John Judy, a senior pitcher for Eastern Mennonite University, was named the ODAC pitcher of the week. He allowed one run and struck out four in six innings in a 2-1 win this past weekend over North Carolina Wesleyan.
- DN-R Sports Desk
Welcome to the discussion.
