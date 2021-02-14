ELKTON — It started when Tyler Nickel was just a baby-faced freshman in his first year on the varsity level.
During that 2018-19 season, alongside with then-senior Dalton Jefferson, talented guard Nickel helped lead East Rockingham to its first-ever regional title. Just one year later, the Eagles made it back-to-back wins with a victory over Stuarts Draft.
That experience from the past two seasons, Nickel said, paid off Sunday as a veteran East Rockingham team held off a young and pesky Staunton squad 58-44 in the Region 2B boys basketball championship in Elkton.
“We just realize that we’ve been in situations like that before,” said Nickel, who had 36 points and 13 rebounds in the win. “We don’t get panicked or frazzled or anything like that. We just do what we have to do to win. We knew that we could turn it on when we needed to. We didn’t play like ourselves most of the game. We had to turn it up a bit.”
Nickel, a junior who has been on a scoring tear this season and remains in pace to set the Virginia High School League all-time scoring record by the time his career is over, faced increased attention on Sunday from the Storm.
With Staunton using a physical, up-in-your face approach to try to disrupt the Eagles on the defensive end and a balanced and efficient plan on offense, the visitors were able to take all the momentum away from East Rock in the third.
“We got a great start in the first half, played well and just missed shots,” said East Rock coach Carey Keyes, whose squad had not played since the semifinal round on Tuesday. “[Cooper Keyes] missed some shots, Kyle [Evick] missed some shots that we typically make. In that third quarter, they got physical with us and it took a while for us to adjust.”
After trailing by 10 at the half, the Storm slowly chipped away at the Eagles lead throughout a chippy third quarter.
Then, early in the fourth, Staunton sophomore guard Ammanuel Chapman scored to even the count at 37-37.
“We were a little stagnant,” Nickel said. “We had been off for a couple of days, but we were not in the same rhythm that we had been. We were tired, didn’t play how we normally play. If you’ve watched us in the past, you know that’s the truth. Personally, I know I was physically tired. We just stepped up when it mattered and that’s all that matters.”
Within seconds of Chapman’s equalizer, Nickel responded with a four-point play on the ensuing end for the Eagles. Moments later, he hit a free throw that was followed by transition buckets from Xavier Butler and Cooper Keyes.
By the time Storm coach Terrell Mickens could call a timeout, East Rock was on a 7-0 run. Then, once the two teams came out of the huddle, Nickel hit a 3 with 4:03 remaining to push the lead to 10 and put a dagger in Staunton’s chances.
“In the fourth quarter — we’re a veteran team and have some guys who have played in some big-time games — I think it showed in the fourth,” Carey Keyes said. “We made a couple of adjustments on our defense, trapped them a bit and I thought they turned it over two or three times and we got buckets and extended the lead and that was the difference.”
Cooper Keyes finished with nine points and six assists for the Eagles (9-2) while Butler had six points and five boards and Evick finished with eight rebounds and four assists. Michaell Shifflett also chipped in with three points and five rebounds. Chapman led Staunton (9-5) with 12 points while Josiah Williams added 10 and Jion Watts had nine.
“Just stay confident,” Carey Keyes said of his message to Nickel’s supporting cast on a rough-shooting night. “Cooper missed five or six in a row and we just said, ‘Keep shooting it if you’re open. Xavier, keep running the court and cutting.’ We knew they were going to double a bit, so we knew we had to get some cuts to the basket. We talked about those things before the game and I thought, in the fourth quarter, they hit big shots to help us seal it. Those plays were big.”
With the victory, East Rock advances to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals for a fourth consecutive year. The Eagles will travel to take on Region 2A champion King William on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“They’re similar,” Carey Keyes said. “They’re athletic, going to get up and down and pressure the ball. There’s not much size, but they have quick guards. We’ll have to handle the ball well. It’s very similar to Staunton from what I’ve seen.”
The Eagles used their experience to get past a tough opponent on Sunday. Now, as they prepare for another one and inch just two wins away from the program’s first-ever state title, Nickel said they’ll continue to lean on it moving forward.
“It just shows the work ethic we have,” Nickel said. “It’s the new standard. Ever since we started being successful, we never wanted that standard to go away. The more people experience this, the more they won’t want to experience the opposite.”
