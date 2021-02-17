KING WILLIAM — It's what good teams do. They expect to win.
And even through the grueling summer months as his team dealt with uncertainty around its season, the limited workouts due to COVID-19 guidelines and the extra safety measures put up around essentially every aspect of their lives, Carey Keyes said East Rockingham remained focused on one task.
“This is their ultimate goal," Keyes said. "They talked about it all summer. We were uncertain if we’d get to play or not, but that was their goal. Some people may have thought that was too lofty and to just worry about winning the next game. We always do focus on the next game, but I know what their goals are."
The Eagles are now one step away from accomplishing their goal of winning a state title after cruising past King William on the road in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys basketball semifinals on Wednesday.
With the victory, East Rock advances to the state championship game for the first time since falling to Radford in the 2019 contest at Virginia Commonwealth's Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond.
Coincidentally, it could be the Bobcats who the Eagles face again this year. Radford is set to play Union in the other state semifinal Friday at 7 p.m. and the winner of that game will host East Rock on Sunday in the state championship.
“It means a lot, especially for me being a senior," said Eagles forward Kyle Evick. 'There’s no better way for me to go out than with a win. That’s what we’re shooting for now. We just want to win that last game.”
The Eagles got over a bit of a slow start Wednesday and pulled away by the end of the quarter after a personal 7-0 spurt from Tyler Nickel put East Rock up 10.
Then in the second, Evick began to heat up by 3 and as the Eagles suddenly caught fire as a team and cruised into the half with a 23-point advantage.
“It’s a really hard job trying to guard us when we get in a rhythm," Nickel said. "We are guys that can hit contested shots in rhythm. We don’t hesitate to swing the ball, find the open guy. We find the open area, find the right play. When we’re doing that with consistency, we’re a hard team to beat.”
The Cavaliers tried to disrupt East Rock with an up-in-your-face approach defensively that led to a frantic pace on offense. That played right into the hands of the Eagles, who also thrive in transition.
“There were some moments at first where we weren’t coming to the ball and we weren’t sharp with our passes and everything," Nickel said. "We adjusted to that pretty quick, though. If you press us and try to be wild against us, we find the open guy pretty well. I think that if you do that, you’re just going to end up hurting yourself.”
Nickel had, once again, a huge night for East Rock with 37 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks. Evick added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
“We knew they weren’t going to slow it down," Keyes said of King William. "I was a little concerned, just because their guards are so quick, with turnovers. We turned it over some, but you’re going to turn it over some against them when they’re throwing two or three guys against you. I thought our solid plays outweighed our turnovers."
Evick finished with five 3s in the contest. That was a welcoming sight for the 6-foot-8 forward after some lower-than-usual scoring total the previous two games in the Region 2B semifinals and championship against Buffalo Gap and Staunton.
“I’ve had about two games in a row now where I have just not made a single thing, so I’ve really been working hard on repetition at practice," Evick said. "I felt more normal tonight.”
Michael Shifflett had another solid all-around performance for the Eagles as well with eight points, five rebounds and eight assists. Xavier Butler had seven points, Cooper Keyes had six points and eight assists and Jaiden Hicks and Kemper Siever each scored four points apiece.
Now, the Eagles turn their attention to the Class 2 title game on Sunday. After falling in that contest in 2019 and then coming up short again in the semifinals a year ago, Nickel is now determined to produce a different result.
“It means a lot because I’ve gotten far, but come up short two years in a row," Nickel said. "That eats at me a lot. Now that I have a chance to get back and take it all, I know for sure that I’m going to do everything I can to bring it home.”
That hunger from Nickel is replicated in all of the East Rockingham players.
Carey Keyes said he's seen that look since summer. Now, it's time to get rid of it.
"That’s always our ultimate goal," Keyes said. "I’ll be honest with you. I’m a competitor and I want to be the best. That’s our goal every season, regardless of who we have coming back. They’ve wanted this and they’ve worked for it. Now, they’ll have the opportunity.”
