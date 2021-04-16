ELKTON — There was no plan for how they'd celebrate because it was a discussion they vowed not to have until after their performance was complete.
"We kind of have a rule," East Rockingham fourth-year coach David Lam said.
So naturally, after nailing a second-round routine that was enough to propel them to an upset victory over Stuarts Draft at the Region 2B championship, it took a moment for the Eagles to decide how to react in the appropriate manner.
“It didn’t feel like real life. It felt like a dream," ERHS freshman Haven Merica said.
When East Rockingham performs tonight in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state cheer competition, it'll mark the eighth time it's done so in program history.
But in a year where the Eagles spent two weeks in quarantine, where they were forced to practice and learn their routine through virtual meetings, and competed against primarily Class 3 schools in the Valley District because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's trip to the state competition feels a little sweeter.
“It’s been very meaningful," said Merica, the Region 2B Cheerleader of the Year. "When we came back, it was like everyone came together as a team. We worked and we worked and we pushed and we finally got to where we wanted to be.”
Adding to the resume for this year's East Rockingham cheer squad - who it took down at last week's regional competition. In earning the victory, the Eagles also knocked off three-time defending Class 2 state champion Stuarts Draft.
“I was so excited," ERHS senior Abby Phillips said. "I remember turning to Lynnea [Adomeit] — she’s been with me since freshman year and we’ve gone through this routine so many times — and we both just expressed pure shock and excitement.”
Lam is a veteran in the cheerleading industry and, as a result, knows how many factors in a competition are out of his — or his team's — control. So, instead of talking about what it takes to win, he said his coaching staff works with the athletes to focus on hitting their routine to the best of their ability each time.
"We have no control over what other teams will put out, no control over how the judges score us," Lam said. "Our goal is to put out the best routine. I told them if they put out their best routine, there’s a chance they could win. But if they don’t do the best they can, there’s no chance they can win. That was just our big focus. We wanted to do the best we could and hope and pray that it was good enough.”
East Rock actually trailed Draft after the first round. After a quick pep talk and some refocusing, the Eagles left their coach thrilled with their follow-up, though.
“I knew we could be happy with whatever we had done and I knew, at that point, that there was a chance we had taken [Draft] down," Lam said. "Regardless, we were going to be grateful and really happy with the routine we put out because it was our best. If we were going to lose at that point, we knew the winner was better and we would have been OK with that because we did all we could.”
Phillips and Adomeit have been on the ERHS varsity team since they were freshman and have experienced going to the state competition before.
Typically, the competition is held under the bright lights of Virginia Commonwealth's Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond and hundreds of fans from across the state flock to the city to support and encourage their hometown teams.
This year, under the VHSL's condensed schedule format due to COVID-19, it won't be quite as glamorous with the competition being held at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville. Despite that, it doesn't take away the excitement level for the Eagles.
“We’re excited," Merica said. "We have a little nerves, but I know we can do good.”
Phillips, Adomeit and Maddie Garcia are the only three seniors on the ERHS roster.
“I definitely thought we were going to need some help and we’d be a work in progress," Adomeit said. "It surprised me how well we have done this year."
The trio now looks to cap off their careers with something the heralded East Rockingham cheer program has never done — winning a state championship.
“I’m just reminding them that they’re just doing the same routine and to go out there and do their best," Lam said. "It’s the same strategy that we had going into regionals. We made a rule that we don’t talk about winning, don’t talk about rings, don’t talk about anything. All we can talk about is how we can make ourselves better. We just work hard. We may not be the most talented team there is, but we can promise we’ll be the most hard-working team.”
The Eagles have finished as state runner-ups twice at the state competition.
And although Lam insists they won't talk about it before the competition, if East Rock is fortunate enough to finally win the title, it will celebrate accordingly.
“I’m still so excited that we’re going," Adomeit said. "It would be really special. It would feel amazing to know we’ve worked so hard for this and it actually paid off.”
