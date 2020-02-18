ELKTON — It’s hard for a defending state runner-up to feel like an underdog.
But after three straight seasons of losing to Staunton — formerly known as R.E. Lee High School — in the Shenandoah District tournament, including an upset as the top seed in the semifinal round a year ago, that’s exactly how East Rockingham felt on Tuesday.
“We talked about that before the game,” ERHS coach Carey Keyes said. “We knew that was important and came out ready to play. That was a tough loss last year. I thought we came out ready tonight. We jumped on them and we built a big lead early.”
Tyler Nickel, Tyce McNair, and Kyle Evick led a three-headed attack for top-seeded East Rock as it led by as many as 24 in the first half en route to a 67-51 win over fourth-seeded Clarke County in the Bull Run District boys basketball semifinals in Elkton and help erase the memories of previous playoff losses.
With the victory, the Eagles will host second-seeded Page County in the district championship game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. East Rock swept the regular-season meetings between the two teams.
“I wasn’t crazy about our second-half performance,” Keyes said. “We got a little stagnant on offense and didn’t have intensity, but that’s correctable. We’ll get back to work tomorrow and get ready for a tough championship game on Friday against Page.”
The Eagles were anything but stagnant on the offensive end for most of the first half.
Kyle Evick scored 15 of his 16 points in a first-half performance that included four 3s while Tyce McNair continued to show off his growth as one of the area’s best players.
“You can tell there’s a lot more pressure now,” Nickel said. “We’re getting close to the point where it’s win or go home. We’re trying to treat every game like it is at that point.”
East Rock used an 18-4 run in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead and then went on a 15-4 run in the second that gave the ERHS its biggest advantage of the game at 41-17.
“Coach Keyes is really trying to push us to share the ball and it’s transitioned to games,” said McNair, who had 19 points.. “He’s always telling us that if we want to get what we want to get, the only way to get there is by creating passes and wide-open shots.”
The ball movement from the Eagles was especially impressive with multiple first-half possessions resulting in five or six passes before an ERHS player attempted a shot.
“We talk about it every day — sharing the ball,” Keyes said. “In the first half, we had a couple of possessions where it seemed like it moved from side to side and it went to the next man. If you share the ball, it’s going to come back to you on the next possession or two. If you can just have that mentality to share the ball, share the ball, share the ball, everyone gets rhythm shots and that’s when we shoot the ball really well.”
One of the players benefiting the most from the ball movement is Evick — a 6-foot-6 junior forward that is slowly emerging as the No. 3 threat offensively for East Rock.
“I think I’m ready to get that,” said Evick, who also added five rebounds in the win. “They’re really helping me out by passing me the ball. They’ve given me confidence. We practice ball movement every day. It’s been a big emphasis for us throughout the year.”
Tyler Nickel scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the second half on Tuesday.
He said when players such as Evick, Cooper Keyes, and Da’rius Lam get involved with the offense, he has as much confidence in them as he does anyone — and it showed.
“It’s a huge strength,” the 6-foot-7 sophomore wing said. “When you know other people trust the team, that means you can pass up a shot to get a better shot and your teammates know you have confidence in them. It just makes the confidence grow as a team. If I swing it to them and their guy steps up, I know it’s cash. As soon as they put it up, I’m like, ‘That’s cash.’ That’s just the confidence I have in all of them.”
McNair, meanwhile, continued to showcase his all-around game with 19 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and six steals as he has emerged as a lethal offensive threat and bona fide standout for the Eagles.
“Teams are mostly trying to double me or Tyler or sending weird defenses at us,” McNair said of his recent emergence as a big-time player for ERHS. “We know Kyle and Cooper are making shots, Da’rius is getting open. It’s really boosting their confidence and our trust in them. When we get them the ball, we know they’re going to score.”
The Eagles (22-2) will host rival Page County in the district championship game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Despite already having the No. 1 seed in next week’s Region 2B tournament already locked up, Keyes said East Rock still has plenty to play for.
“Page is always a challenge because they play so hard and those kids are tough and we know we’re going to get a great effort from them,” Keyes said. “They’re skilled and good players. Those guys have been playing on varsity for three or four years. They have a lot of experience. We respect that program, respect [Panthers] coach [Russ] Rodriguez and we know it’ll be a tough game on Friday night. It’ll be a great atmosphere. Our kids are excited about playing for a championship on Friday night.”
After coming up short of a district tournament title the past three seasons, Nickel said the Eagles are motivated.
Despite riding a 12-game winning streak and an unbeaten record in Bull Run District play, Nickel said the Eagles are approaching every game as if they’re the underdog.
“We’ve never won a district tournament championship,” Nickel said. “We were the No. 1 team a year ago and we choked. It’s about time we prove the kind of team we are.”
