ELKTON — Tyler Nickel scored 22 points and Tyce McNair continued to put up solid all-around numbers with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists as East Rockingham dominated Madison County 69-31 in Bull Run District boys basketball action in Elkton on Wednesday.
Kyle Evick added 14 points for the Eagles (18-2, 12-0 Bull Run) in the victory while Da’rius Lam had seven points and seven rebounds and Xavier Butler and Matthew Good finished with four points each.
For the Mountaineers (6-14, 6-6 Bull Run), Khalid West finished with 10 points while Connor Houser added six and Makainen Woodward chipped in with five.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Harrisonburg 50, Albemarle 43: Jaziel Mensah scored 16 points as host Harrisonburg bounced back from a tough loss to Spotswood with an impressive 50-43 non-district win over Albemarle at Roger Bergey Court.
Claudeson Tacy had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Streaks (12-7) while D’Shawn Fields had 14 points and Jackson Weakley finished with four.
Strasburg 60, Luray 33: Trey Stinnette had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Strasburg earned a 60-33 rout of Luray in Bull Run District action at SHS.
Trevor Sager and Kamryn Pangle added 11 points apiece for the Rams (11-9, 6-6 Bull Run) while Ron Fox and Derek Fox finished with nine each. The Bulldogs are now 2-18 overall and 1-11 in district play.
Rappahannock County 47, Clarke County 43: In Berryville, Volkan Ergen had eight points and eight rebounds, but Clarke County suffered a 47-43 Bull Run District loss to Rappahannock County.
Trey Trenary added eight points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Eagles (8-13, 6-6 Bull Run) while Elllis Nei had eight points and four boards. The Panthers are now 5-15 overall and 4-8 in the district.
Girls Basketball
Albemarle 55, Harrisonburg 45: In Charlottesville, Ellie Muncy scored 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as Harrisonburg suffered a 55-45 non-district loss to Albemarle.
Mariah Cain added eight points for the Blue Streaks (8-11) while Jay Garcia had seven, Maribel Tirado finished with six and Calayiah Stuart chipped in with four.
Stonewall Jackson 40, Rappahannock County 33: Kylene Franklin scored 13 points and Mya Councill added nine as Stonewall Jackson earned a 40-33 road win over Rappahannock County in Bull Run District action at RCHS.
Bree Franklin added seven points for the Generals (9-11, 6-7 Bull Run) while Annika Dellinger had six and Eli Dellinger finished with five.
For the Panthers (7-12, 2-10 Bull Run), Tori Atkins had 10 points while Olivia Atkins added eight.
Riverheads 50, Bath County 12: In Greenville, 11 different players reached the scoring column for Riverheads in a convincing 50-12 non-district blowout of Bath County.
Berkeley Tyree led the well-balanced Gladiators (10-7) with nine points.
TA’s Swinehart Makes It Official With VMI
BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby senior running back Grant Swinehart made it official on Wednesday, signing his National Letter of Intent with Virginia Military Institute for football.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder finished 2019 with 197 carries for 1,628 yards and 23 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 46 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles.
Men's Basketball
Randolph-Macon 83, Bridgewater 69: Davrion Grier had 24 points but host Bridgewater lost 83-69 to Randolph-Macon in Old Dominion Athletic Conference basketball. Cameron Williams added 15 points for the Eagles while Chandler Murray had nine points.
BC is now 6-15, 2-10 while the Yellow Jackets are 20-1, 12-0. Randolph-Macon is third in the country in d3hoops.com.
JMU Picked To Win CAA Softball
James Madison was picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association softball title this season in a vote of coaches. CAA coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team, so the Dukes got seven first-place votes - the most possible. Elon was picked to finish second under coach Kathy Bocock, a former standout athlete at Turner Ashby High.
JMU baseball was tabbed for sixth in the CAA in preseason poll.
ODAC Spring Predictions
Bridgewater was picked eighth and Eastern Mennonite 10th in the ODAC for baseball. Randolph-Macon was pegged for first.
Bridgewater was picked for fifth in ODAC softball while EMU was pegged for 11th and last. The preseason favorite is Virginia Wesleyan.
JMU's Harper vs. Derek Jeter
A leftover from Derek Jeter being named to the Baseball Hall of Fame: former James Madison and Major League pitcher Travis Harper, from West Virginia, held the All-Star shortstop to four hits in 23 at-bats. All of the hits were singles. "He never throws the ball straight," Jeter told the Hartford Courant in 2005. "He just has nasty stuff, especially when he faces me." Harper, from Circleville High, pitched for Tampa Bay from 2000-06. He was drafted out of JMU in 1997 by the Boston Red Sox.
- DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
