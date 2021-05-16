PJ Alvanos’ two-run double in the eighth served as the difference as second-seeded Lynchburg avoided the upset with a 7-5 win over sixth-seeded Bridgewater in Game 3 of the best-of-three series in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball semifinals on Sunday afternoon at home.
Brandan Hartman went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Eagles while Jeffrey Snider was 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and former Harrisonburg standout Kevin Navedo had a triple, a run scored and an RBI of his own in the season-ending loss.
On Saturday, Bridgewater kept its season alive as Hartman went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and the Eagles pounded out 11 hits in an 8-5 Game 2 win.
Bridgewater dropped Game 1 by a score of 14-0 and had just three hits.
The Eagles finished the season with a 14-15 overall record, but they weren’t the only team that saw their season come to a close over the weekend.
Eighth-seeded Eastern Mennonite dropped a pair of games in the other ODAC semifinal series to fourth-seeded Shenandoah on Saturday to lose the series 2-0.
In the first game, Jaylon Lee had a pair of hits but EMU fell by a score of 12-1.
In the second game, the Royals dropped a 7-4 heartbreaker as Lee, Ray Tricarico, Natty Solomon and Billy Quinn all finished with two hits and an RBI apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.