STRASBURG — The remarkable run for the East Rockingham wrestling team continued on Saturday with all three wrestlers having quite the day for themselves.
"It's been pretty great,” Eagles first-year coach David Kisling said about his squad. “We only got a small team but 3-for-3 at districts and 3-or-3 at regions is not bad."
Dalton Shifflett (145), Brady Fincham (170) and Derek Liddle (195) all won gold in their respective weight classes at the Region 2B wrestling championships at Strasburg on Saturday. Shifflett, Fincham, and Liddle also won gold at the district championships.
“Dalton, he's always going out there and giving it his hardest,” Kisling said. “He always keeps himself cool. He's always got an even-keeled temper. Even when I'm a little nervous, I know he's got it under control. Brady is probably the best wrestler we've ever had technically-wise. I don't think anyone who's wrestled at East Rock knows more than he does. Derek is the big man on campus. Everyone's waiting to see Derek wrestle."
The trio from East Rockingham weren’t the only city/county wrestlers to find success.
At the Region 5D championships at North Stafford High School, Harrisonburg junior Anttwone Washington won the 220-pound title for the first time in his career.
Joining Washington at this week’s Virginia High School League Class 5 state championships from the Blue Streaks will be Thomas Komlev (106), Nathan White (120), Blake Metcalfe (182) and Sam Mosley (285), who all finished fourth.
All three wrestlers from East Rock and the five from Harrisonburg will join wrestlers from Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby, who will all wrestle in the Class 3 championships, at the state meet on Friday and Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.
"We're pretty excited,” Kisling said. “We're looking forward to it. We've got a lot of work to do between now and states. But I'm feeling pretty good right now."
