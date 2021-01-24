ELKTON — Tyler Nickel scored 35 points, but East Rockingham suffered a heartbreaking loss to Highland School for the second time in as many days in a 79-77 setback in boys basketball in Elkton on Saturday.
Kyle Evick added 18 points for the Eagles (4-2) while Ryan Williams had 16.
In other local sports this weekend:
Bridgewater 70, Lynchburg 68: Ahlia Moone, a top player for the Eagles last season, scored a career-high 30 points as BC won 70-68 on Saturday in women's basketball in Lynchburg.
Sophomore Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) of Grottoes added four points and four rebounds for the Eagles and Jada Gross had 11 points in her first college game. The Hornets had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left but missed two free throws. BC led by 15 points in the third quarter. The Eagles were picked to finish third in the ODAC this season.
Bridgewater 81, Shenandoah 65: In men’s play in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Elon transfer Andy Pack had a team-high 18 points as the Eagles won Saturday 81-65.
Alec Topper added 13 points for BC, David Oliveras had 10 points and seven assists and Chandler Murray chipped in with nine points. Kellen Hodge had nine rebounds and eight points for the Eagles. Freshman Zach Hatter (EMHS) had two points and two offensive rebounds for BC.
Lynchburg 95, EMU 87 (OT): In Park View on Saturday, the host Royals stormed back from 17 points down to force an extra session but the Hornets prevailed 95-87 in overtime. Junior Mark Burkholder led EMU with 18 points. He went to Petersburg High in West Virginia and transferred from Geneva in Pennsylvania.
Tim Jones and Tie Evans each had 17 points for EMU. Guard Brenlee Reedy (Broadway) played four minutes off the bench for the Royals. The senior guard is a transfer from Carlow.
The ODAC is not allowing fans during this basketball season.
Emory & Henry 72, EMU 43: In women’s basketball Saturday, the visiting Wasps led 14-9 after just one quarter but outscored the Royals 24-11 in the last frame for an easy 72-43 win. Harrisonburg graduate Constance Komara had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench for EMU and Mya Wright had nine points in her first game for the Royals.
State Basketball
The Virginia Tech women played Sunday at North Carolina State, among the top teams in the country. The Hokies are coached by Kenny Brooks, a Waynesboro graduate and former player and coach at JMU.
Youth Soccer
City resident registration is open for Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation's Youth Soccer Program. This includes Start Smart Soccer clinics and soccer leagues beginning April 12. Early bird registration ends February 5. For more information check the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation website or call 540-433-9168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.