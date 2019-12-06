ELKTON — During last year’s run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship, coach Carey Keyes said he started to use a zone defense more because of the Eagles’ length with the duo of Dalton Jefferson and Tyler Nickel at the forward spots.
But with Jefferson, along with six other seniors from last year’s team now gone to graduation, it was hard to imagine East Rockingham being able to use it again this year.
It turns out, however, that the Eagles may be able to rely on the zone once again as they held Turner Ashby to just one point in the second quarter en route to a dominating 74-38 season-opening non-district rivalry win in front of a packed gym on Friday in Elkton.
“Last season, toward the end, we started playing a little more zone because we’re really long,” Keyes said. “It was very effective. I thought that was huge with our length. We contested their shooters a little better out of that. The only issue was our rebounding. We didn’t rebound as well out of it, but to hold a team to one point in a quarter is great.”
The Knights briefly hung around Friday, using four 3s in the opening quarter to cut the deficit to three, but East Rockingham switched to a 1-3-1 zone in the second quarter with 6-foot-7 Nickel at the top of the key and Turner Ashby had no answers offensively.
“I still thought we had good shots,” Knights first-year coach Bryan Mathews said. “We just didn’t knock them down. We shared the ball well. They made some contested shots and we missed some open ones. Momentum shifted with that. That’s kudos to them.”
The combination of Nickel and Kyle Evick, who is 6-foot-6, was hard enough for Turner Ashby to handle. But when the Eagles added 6-foot-4 Da’Rius Lam at the forward position and 6-foot-1 point guard Tyce McNair, it became nearly impossible to score.
“I don’t think we could really simulate that in practice,” Mathews said. “Everyone expects Tyler to be big and strong, but Kyle, Da’rius and even Tyce — you can tell they all hit the weight room. It definitely caught us off guard, but they definitely use it really well.”
During that second-quarter run, one in which East Rock outscored the Knights 23-1, Nickel had a two-handed slam, Evick hit three 3s and Cooper Keyes hit two more.
“We lost seven guys and that’s a lot to lose in one season, but to have two core guys back in Tyce and Tyler is huge,” coach Keyes said. “You know they’re going to be able to score. If we can just put complementary guys around them, we’ll be OK. I think we had some guys tonight who are eventually going to do more out there than they showed.”
One players who did showcase his improvement against Turner Ashby was Evick.
The junior forward said he grew four inches over the summer and after previously being known primarily as a shooter, he’s developed more of an all-around offensive game.
“It was great, man,” said Evick, who finished with a career-high 14 points. “Tyler and Tyce have really helped me fit into the role. A lot of hard work in the offseason is paying off. It’s been important to me to just kind of fill Dalton and Colin [Wigley’s] role.”
Nickel, who finished with 23 points and will face most of the attention from opposing defenses this season, said it was refreshing to see so many other pieces step up.
McNair, the only other starter returning from last year’s state runner-up team, said that a win like Friday’s will immediately boost the confidence for many of the first-year players.
“It should boost it up really high,” McNair said. “Having a win like this in our first game at home should push them to get better and do better every single day in practice.”
McNair finished with 15 points, five assists, seven steals and six rebounds for the Eagles (1-0) while Evick added seven rebounds and a pair of blocks in the win.
For the Knights (2-1), who suffered their first loss of the year, Tyson Snow was the leading scorer with 10 points while Ethan Gerber and Collin Brunk added six apiece.
“I told them they did everything I asked them to do,” Mathews said after the game. “They stuck together, kept executing our stuff. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. If a couple of our open looks go down against the zone and they miss a couple of those 3s, it might be a different game. We’re still progressing and our guys are getting better. If we do some of the good stuff we did today, moving forward, we’re going to get good results.”
For East Rockingham, the result on Friday was as good as it could have asked for.
And while the Eagles may not have expected to be able to resemble last year’s team so quickly, Nickel said that as long as players continue to step up, it can keep happening.
“They knew that they had to step up because we lost a lot last year and a lot of people expected it to be a rebuilding year unless someone stepped up,” Nickel said. “They really have. A lot of these first-year guys are coming into new roles this year and it changed the team.”
TURNER ASHBY (38) — Brunk 2 0-0 6, N. Gerber 2 0-0 4, Keplinger 2 0-0 4, Quitanilla 0 0-0 0, Garber 0 1-2 1, E. Geber 1 3-7 6, Snow 4 0-0 10. Kiser 1 0-4 2, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Swinehart 0 0-0 0, Angelopulos 1 0-0 3, Showalter 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Spruhan 1 0-0 2, Valle 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-13 38.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (74) — Good 1 0-0 2, Rouse 2 0-0 4, Comer 0 1-2 1, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Nickel 10 2-4 23, McNair 7 0-0 15, Keyes 2 0-0 6, Butler 3 1-2 7, Evick 5 0-0 14, Lam 0 0-0 0, Zirk 0 0-0 0, Siever 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 4-8 74.
Turner Ashby 16 1 13 8—38
East Rockingham 19 23 22 10—74
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby, East Rockingham 8 (Evick 4, Keyes 2, Nickel, McNair).
