Emma Wigley had 27 digs and four aces as East Rockingham picked up a 3-0 sweep of non-district foe Broadway in prep volleyball action in Elkton on Thursday.
Bethany Martz dished out 17 assists for the Eagles (6-4) while Kate Simpkins had four aces and five kills and Margo Fox added 10 kills of her own. The Gobblers remain winless on the season.
In other prep sports:
Prep Volleyball
Rockbridge County 3, Spotswood 0: In Penn Laird, Jaydyn Clemmer had 16 kills, 23 digs and a pair of aces as Rockbridge County remained unbeaten with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of Spotswood.
Krissy Whitesell and McKenzie Burch combined for 33 assists for the Wildcats (9-0) while Grace Cauley had four kills and two blocks and Sophie Vaught chipped in with seven kills of her own.
For the Trailblazers (6-3), Madelyn Williams dished out 10 assists while Avery Chandler had 10 digs and Gabby Atwell added six kills.
Waynesboro 3, Harrisonburg 0: Cierra Bruce and Kali Jones each had 14 digs as Waynesboro swept Harrisonburg 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 at home.
Amber Witry added 13 digs for the Little Giants (3-6) while Kaitlyn Hull had seven kills. The Blue Streaks are now 4-6.
Boys Tennis
Eastern Mennonite 9, Carlisle School 0: Eastern Mennonite opened its season in dominating fashion with a convincing 9-0 win over Carlisle School in Virginia Independent Conference action in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Ryan Brunk, Garrett Gregory, Alex Cline, Ryan Hostetter, Luke Hoyard and Sam Groff all picked up singles victories for the Flames (1-0). Those six players also swept through the doubles matches to wrap up the team victory.
