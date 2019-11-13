MADISON — Sage Fox had nine kills and 12 digs, but East Rockingham suffered a 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 loss at the hands of Madison County in the Region 2B championship match on Wednesday at MCHS.
Delanie Wigley dished out 21 assists for the Eagles (24-5), who have now lost three in a row to the Mountaineers, while Emma Wigley finished with a team-high 11 digs.
Despite the loss, East Rock will advance to its first-ever Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament, where it will travel to Region 2A champion Poquoson on Saturday for a quarterfinal match at 4 p.m.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Spotswood Sweeps All-District Honors
Spotswood made it a clean sweep of the Valley District awards with running back Ethan Barnhart winning Offensive Player of the Year, linebacker Ben Conahan taking home Defensive Player of the Year honors and fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett being named the Coach of the Year for a second straight season.
Barnhart led the district with 2,163 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Conahan had a team-high 70 tackles and won the top defensive honor for a second time as they were two of a league-high 10 first-team selections for the Trailblazers.
Barnhart (RB), Evan Atkins (C), Colby Morris (OG), Dallas Khalil (OT), Ryan High (QB), Ryan Shonk (TE) and Rob Smith (WR/PR) were all named to the first-team offense.
Defensively, Smith (DB), Conahan (LB), Khalil (DT), Morris (DT), John Van Huss (DB), Cole Myers (LB) and AJ Dooms (DE) were all first-team defensive selections.
Myers (RB), Conahan (RB) and Hunter Armentrout (OG) were also second-team offense choices while Barnhart (LB), Armentrout (DT) and Quentin Hayes (DB) earned a spot on the second-team defense.
For Turner Ashby, senior Jessie Knight (OT) and Grant Swinehart (RB) were on the first-team offense while Knight (DE), C.J. Haskins (DB), Addison Simmons (LB) and Jack Rhodes (DT) were all first-team defensive selections.
On the second teams for the Knights were Swinehart (LB), Nico Valle (WR/DB), Kyle Stephenson (OG) and Dylan Eppard (LB).
Harrisonburg’s Kwentin Smiley (ATH), Malachi Davis (WR) and Mateo Peric (K/P) were the only first-team selections for the Blue Streaks, who had no second-team choices.
Broadway, meanwhile, had Nate Tinnell (WR), Brent Hulse (DT) and Landen Stuhlmiller (ATH/DB) earn second-team honors.
Women’s Basketball
Mary Baldwin 86, Eastern Mennonite 64: In Staunton, Jalen Gathers scored 25 points as Mary Baldwin used a strong third-quarter run to pull away for an 86-64 non-conference win over visiting Eastern Mennonite.
Buffalo Gap alum Leah Calhoun posted a double-double for the Squirrels (1-0) in the win with 11 points and 13 rebounds while Brooke Anders and Demet Saygili added 12 points apiece.
For the Royals (0-2), Chloe Roach led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds while former Broadway standout Chrissy Delawder had 12 points and seven boards and Wilson Memorial graduate Lexi Deffenbaugh finished with 10 points.
