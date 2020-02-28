ELKTON – Along with scoring points, rebounding the basketball is something East Rockingham team leaders Tyler Nickel and Tyce McNair have done well all season and Friday night’s Region 2B semifinal game against Page County was no exception.
But senior forward Da’rius Lam and his junior frontcourt mate Kyle Evick did their share of work on the glass as well, and the result was a resounding 79-59 victory.
The Eagles outrebounded the Panthers 37-26 and 18 of those boards came on the offensive end as East Rock (25-2) clinched a berth in the state tournament. They’ll meet Stuarts Draft in the regional finals tonight at 7:45 p.m. at Spotswood High School.
“We knew we had the height advantage for sure, but you’ve gotta go get it,” said the 6-foot-6 Evick, who had a game-high nine rebounds. “And when we put our mind to it, we crashed the boards really well and it just worked out for us.”
Lam, who measures 6-4, had six rebounds and five were offensive, including three in the second quarter when East Rock went on a 12-3 run, extending a four-point, first-quarter lead to a 37-26 halftime advantage.
“Da’rius, he is a great rebounder,” East Rock coach Carey Keyes said. “He’s so long and so is Kyle. They’re both long so I’m really pushing them to rebound more on the offensive end. We got a lot of second shots and Da’rius was the key there.”
Page County (17-10) started a frontcourt trio that stands 6-3, 6-1 and 5-11 while East Rock’s baseline starters are 6-7 (Nickel), 6-6 and 6-4 with McNair, a guard, at 6-1.
Nickel led all scorers with 37 points and had eight rebounds, three on the offensive end. McNair contributed 22 points, seven rebounds, and a game-high seven assists.
“They’re a really scrappy team, I have a lot of respect for their program,” Keyes said of the Panthers after his Eagles defeated them for the fourth time in four games this season. “They have five guys on the court who can shoot so they’re difficult to guard because of that, but I thought we locked in defensively and challenged their shots.”
Page County started out hot and led, for the last time, 8-6 midway through the first frame. McNair worked the ball inside for six points in the quarter while Nickel hit two 3-pointers. In the second quarter, Nickel made two layups and hit three more 3-pointers while McNair collected four of his assists.
“We had to get warmed up into the game but we eventually hit our rhythm and started playing the way we know we can play,” said Nickel, a sophomore who has already received recruitment offers from Division I schools Virginia Tech, James Madison, Old Dominion, and Virginia Commonwealth.
“It was our mentality to go inside, definitely, because we knew we had the size advantage and we knew we could finish through contact – that’s something we work on a lot. But then when I hit that first three, I got into a rhythm and then my confidence went through the roof and for a little while there when I had a run, everything was going in.”
The Eagles methodically pulled away in the third quarter as they hauled down seven offensive boards and turned the ball over only once in the period. They led 60-41 heading into the fourth quarter and 78-50 with 2:40 left when Keyes removed his starters from the game.
“The key, undoubtedly, was that we couldn’t rebound the ball,” Page County coach Russ Rodriguez said. “I thought we matched up well with them offensively. It was on the defensive end, that’s where we’ve got to be creative.
“We went with (man-to-man) then switched to zone halfway through the second (quarter) and it worked, but we couldn’t rebound the basketball.”
One highlight for Page County occurred in the second quarter when senior forward Chase Combs scored his 1,000th career point on a 3-pointer. A timeout was called to acknowledge the senior’s accomplishment. Combs had 11 points on the night while senior guard Freddy Stidham led the Panthers with 13.
“This young man has worked extremely hard and he actually accomplished it in three years, which is phenomenal,” Rodriguez said of Combs. “The other thing is, we haven’t had postseason runs to go with it so what Chase has done is nothing short of remarkable.”
Combs, visibility disappointed by the loss, had little to say after the game.
“Yeah, it’s a milestone but I’d rather be playing with these guys (East Rock)” in the state tournament, he said. “Yeah, it’s tough.”
It was the 15th consecutive victory for the Eagles. East Rock had advanced to the regional semifinals with a 77-55 home victory over Clarke County on Tuesday.
