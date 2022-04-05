The Great Community Give isn't until April 20, but those who want a head start on their donations can begin Wednesday.
The early giving phase of the Great Community Give runs from Wednesday to April 19, the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which hosts the online event, announced Monday. In its fifth year, the Great Community Give promotes communitywide giving to support nonprofits in the area.
Those making cash or check donations are asked to do so ahead of the official day of the Great Community Give. Cash or check donations should be sent directly to the chosen nonprofit either by mail or in-person before April 20 to count toward the Great Community Give total.
"The Early Giving Phase is critical to nonprofits with donors who wish to give using checks or cash," Amanda Bomfirm, program officer for the Community Foundation, said in the release. "A pre-event period provides everyone with the chance to send their check or cash donation in time before Wednesday, April 20, so their gift can be counted in GCG's April 20th sunrise to sunset totals."
In 2021, the early giving phase brought in over $262,000 in support for participating nonprofits, according to the press release. Since its inception in 2018, the Great Community Give has raised $3.39 million.
The goal for this year's Great Community Give is $1.8 Million.
— Staff Report
