ELKTON — Make no mistake about it. Grace Rogers understood the decision.
As the sports world came to screeching halt last week due to COVID-19, the East Rockingham alum said she knew what could be coming. Every other sporting event — from high school to professional — was being postponed or canceled. It was only a matter of time before Rogers and her teammates faced the same fate.
"I understand and respect the decision made by the NCAA," Rogers said. "The health of the public is bigger than cheerleading. ... Yet, it is heartbreaking."
On Sunday, the 2020 National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Association Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida was canceled for the first time in 40 years. As a freshman on North Carolina State's competition cheer team, the cancellation was a punch to Rogers' stomach.
"The announcement of the cancellation felt like our feet were knocked out from under us," Rogers said. "We were at the peak of our season and suddenly everything just stopped. Most of all, my heart breaks for the seniors on my team. They created a team dynamic that ensured success and made us all feel like a family. They deserved a better ending to their time as N.C. State cheerleaders. It still feels unbelievable that their cheer careers are over and I never got the chance to compete with them."
If you would have asked Rogers a year ago if she would have even gotten this opportunity, she may have said no. The McGaheysville native was well-loved by the East Rockingham community before graduating in 2019 and after visiting N.C. State's Carter-Finley Stadium, she quickly had her sights set on the Wolfpack.
But it wasn't a guarantee she'd get to cheer on the competition team, even after earning a spot on the sideline squad after a strong showing in a tryout in front of N.C. State coach Harold Trammell in May. She still had work to do and she said she knew that.
"It was a real struggle learning how to do collegiate level stunting skills," Rogers said. "I really had to focus on becoming stronger in our workouts and improving my technique. It was a humbling experience, but thankfully my teammates and coaches were constantly so supportive and willing to help me learn how to consistently hit elite stunting skills."
East Rockingham cheer coach David Lam raved about the improvement and growth Rogers has made in her short time with the Wolfpack. Rogers was a team captain for the Eagles during her senior year when the team reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 state competition, but he admitted that cheering at the Division I level is a task not many athletes in the area are up for.
"She had to improve all around as a cheerleader," Lam said. "I think her biggest improvement came in standing tumbling. The skills required for her to make the program were skills that I do not believe were being thrown by anyone in the [Class 2] division at the state championship. Her stunting level also had to improve a good deal. She learned to base and back stunts that you will never see teams competing at the VHSL level, so setting up some stunt times for her to go in and work with college athletes was very needed."
After spending the fall on the sidelines inside Carter-Finley Stadium cheering on the N.C. State football team, Rogers knew she would then transition inside to cheer on the basketball squads. What surprised her, however, was when she made the small co-ed competition team — one that is similar to traditional high school competition cheer.
"Grace making the small co-ed team is very impressive," Lam said. 'We started small and just had a goal of her making the N.C. State cheerleading program, which is a big enough accomplishment in itself. We were of course pushing for small co-ed, but we were also just happy she was in the program and had more of a push to make small co-ed by her sophomore year. But she made it."
It was quite the accomplishment for a small-town cheerleader from the Shenandoah Valley. There haven't been many from the city/county to compete at the Division I level in recent years, Lam said, and the Wolfpack also happen to be one of the top programs in the country. They won national titles in 1986, 1990, 1991, 2001, 2016, 2018 and 2019.
"Coming into the season, it was obvious from the beginning that this was a special team," Rogers said. "At NCA Camp in August, our first public performance as a new team, we won best overall team which immediately instilled in us the expectation to be the best. After camp, I realized how blessed I was to be on a team that truly strives for greatness every day. From that point on, my team truly expected to be successful and worked for excellence in every practice. It was amazing spending my first year on a team so committed to each other and to becoming the best we could be."
Making the small co-ed team has been a highlight for Rogers in her time at N.C. State, but not the only reason she's quickly found a new home. She said one of her favorite memories was cheering on the NCSU women's basketball team at the ACC championships earlier this month as they brought home the title win.
"Cheering on the baseline while the confetti and balloons fell from the ceiling after the Pack won was one of the moments that I had dreamed about after watching March Madness my whole life," Rogers said. "After cheering on the women's team all season, it was amazing to watch the team get that win after an incredible game. They truly deserved it."
Much like the family feel around East Rockingham, Rogers said N.C. State has offered that same sense of comfort and support. She said she is certain that she made the right choice when deciding where to spend her four-year career.
"I genuinely could not love N.C. State more," Rogers said. "The Wolfpack community is constantly supportive and I have loved making new friends and being part of a school program that truly wants me to be happy and successful as an individual. Being a part of N.C. State athletics is one of the greatest blessings in my life because the fans, athletes and coaches really are a family that I get to be a part of."
One part of Rogers' "family" that is back home rooting for her is Lam, who said the two have a very tight-knit relationship. The duo worked hard throughout the summer and during winter break to tweak some basic skills, Lam said, and he has quickly become one of her biggest fans this year.
"Grace deserves so much recognition for her hard work," Lam said. "If this area had a basketball player at Duke or a football player at Clemson, everyone would know their name. Grace is on that high-caliber of a team where she will be competing for and possibly winning a national title. I can’t say enough how proud I am of her and how much more exciting it’ll be to see her in Daytona after having to wait another whole year."
That anticipation for the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships was something Rogers couldn't deny. She said any cheerleader in the country that is competing at the collegiate level looks forward to that day as the team's one opportunity to shine — and possibly win a national title.
“From day one in August, when our season officially started, my team was preparing," Rogers said. "All year, while also cheering for [N.C. State's] other sports teams, the team dedicated over 11 hours a week for seven months to perfect the three-minute routine we planned to compete on the [mat] in Daytona. My team was relentless, we were preparing to win a national championship and we were doing everything we possibly could to achieve that goal."
That goal has now been put on hold — at least for a year. Rogers will still get three opportunities throughout the course of her collegiate career to do what has become an expectation for the Wolfpack and win a national championship.
"I cannot wait for next season," Rogers said. "I know my coaches and my teammates all feel the same way. Not being able to compete this year has taught me to never take the sport I love for granted again. We fully intend on coming back next year better than ever, and fighting to be the best we can be."
Rogers reiterated that she understood the NCAA's decision to cancel the event. She said she'd be one of the first to emphasize just how important the safety of the country is during the COVA-19 pandemic. That didn't make the pain any easier, though.
One thing was for certain, however, she said. It showed Rogers just how much she loves the sport she's worked hard to continue to compete in. And based off her track record, look for an even better version of the East Rockingham graduate in 2021.
"I know next season I will trust and appreciate the process more in every game and every practice," Rogers said. "The second we get our new team next season, I know we will be ready to go."
