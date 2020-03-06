PENN LAIRD – They’re one win away from a second chance, two wins away from the prize.
Sophomore phenom Tyler Nickel scored 32 points and added six rebounds and four assists while Tyce McNair and Kyle Evick added 17 points apiece as East Rockingham outlasted Brunswick County 77-70 Friday night in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys basketball quarterfinals at Spotswood High School.
The Eagles, now 27-2 and winners of 17 straight, will host Region 2A champion John Marshall on Tuesday night at Spotswood in the state semifinals. John Marshall, which beat Stuarts Draft on Friday to advance, defeated Brunswick 97-71 in last Friday’s Region 2A title game.
“We lost seven seniors and we find ourselves back in the Final Four so I couldn’t be more proud of our program, our coaching staff, our players and all the hard work they’ve put in from last year to now,” said coach Carey Keyes, in his sixth season at East Rock.
“We’ll put a plan together this weekend. It’s a mighty challenge – John Marshall is a big-time team. We’ll be ready.”
The game went back and forth all night with Brunswick leading by five at the half.
The teams were tied at 70 with 53 seconds left when sophomore guard Cooper Keyes, the coach’s son, made one of his three 3-pointers on a nice feed from McNair for a 73-70 lead.
“Coach talked about us driving and kicking,” said Evick, who scored 15 of his 17 on 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter. “When Tyler and Tyce drove in, they were just double-teaming them so hard that they were leaving me and Cooper open outside.”
Brunswick had a chance to tie but Nickel pulled down two of the biggest defensive rebounds of his young career in the final 18 seconds. He was fouled both times and calmly sank all four free throws as East Rock scored the last seven points of the game to win it.
“We knew rebounding was going to be a key,” Coach Keyes said. “We didn’t do a good job of it all night, but down the stretch I thought we did, those (by Nickel) being probably the biggest two, obviously.”
East Rock made the semis last year and advanced to the state championship game for the first time in program history, but lost the title game by 24 points to Radford. This time, the back-to-back Region 2B champs are determined to clear both of the remaining hurdles and finish the business they left undone.
“We’ve been taking it one game at a time but we’ve really been thinking about this game ever since the playoffs started because we knew we wanted to be here and to play this team,” McNair, a senior point guard, said of the upcoming match-up with John Marshall. “(We’re) very confident. I really think we have a shot.”
McNair, East Rock’s all-time assist leader and quarterback of its football team, was in command as the team’s floor leader on Friday, directing the offense and making sure Nickel got his looks – both inside the paint and behind the arc. That was a difficult task, however, as Brunswick showed multiple defensive looks, from a box-and-one on either Nickel or McNair to a triangle-and-two to various zones and presses.
“They run about every defense that I’ve seen in basketball and they kept us on our toes because every two or three possessions they were mixing defenses,” Coach Keyes said.
Brunswick led 19-15 after one quarter and 39-34 at the half. The Bulldogs were led by junior Jermonta James with 21 points and 6-foot-3 senior Jadan Firman with 17.
East Rock hit four of nine 3-point attempts in the first quarter but made just one of eight from behind the arc in the second quarter. In the second half, it was Evick and Keyes hitting from the outside while Nickel and McNair drove the lane for lay-ups and short jumpers.
East Rock took a 49-47 lead midway through the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Nickel. Another long-distance field goal by the sophomore gave the Eagles a 54-54 tie with 45 seconds left in the third. The Eagles led 56-54 heading into the final frame and there were four lead changes in the fourth quarter.
“Coach was like, ‘Right now, if we don’t get a stop, this game could easily get out of our hands if you all don’t crash the glass with authority,” Nickel said of a timeout prior to the first of his last two rebounds. “I knew if I went up and got the ball at its peak, nobody was going to meet me at the top so I knew no one was going to take that rebound from me. I knew right there that we needed it.”
The start of the game was delayed by 15 minutes due to a traffic accident and subsequent back-up on U.S. Route 33 near the entrance to Spotswood.
BRUNSWICK (70) — Walker 0 0-0 0, Mays 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, James 9 2-2 21, Jamason 5 0-0 14, Singleton 0 0-0 0, Broadnax 3 0-0 6, Firman 8 0-0 17, T. Callis 6 0-0 12, Wyche 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 2-2 70.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (77) — Good 0 0-0 0, Nickel 9 11-12 32, McNair 6 4-6 17, Keyes 3 0-0 9, Butler 0 0-0 0, Evick 6 0-0 17, Lam 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 15-18 77.
Brunswick 19 20 15 16—70
East Rockingham 15 19 22 21—77
3-Point Goals — Brunswick 6 (Jamason 4, James, Firman), East Rockingham 8 (Nickel 3, Keyes 3, McNair, Evick).
(2) comments
John Marshall 136 Stuarts Draft 99—goodness gracious.
East Rock vs John Marshall and the 6/10 dude ... maybe the Convo could host 1 more???
