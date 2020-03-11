PENN LAIRD – The East Rockingham boys basketball team ran into a taller, deeper and superior opponent Tuesday night and needed a near-flawless performance if they were to survive.
Unfortunately, the Eagles had one of their worst shooting nights since beginning the 17-game winning streak that came to an end Tuesday with a disappointing 78-44 loss to John Marshall at Spotswood High in the semifinals of the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.
Marshall (23-2) advances to the state title game against Gate City on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.
East Rock ends its season with a 27-3 record, one win shy of reaching the state championship game for a second straight year.
“I don’t think the score reflects how much of a battle that game was,” sixth-year East Rock coach Carey Keyes said afterward. “Obviously, they kind of ran away with it late, but I couldn’t be more proud of our team, our program.
“We knew it was a mighty task coming in, but our kids didn’t back down. They battled ‘em to the buzzer and that’s all I can ask for.”
The Eagles found themselves in a classic David vs. Goliath struggle as the level of competition was clearly kicked up a notch in the state Final Four.
The Eagles rose to the occasion early on, with high-rising sophomore Tyler Nickel and senior point guard Tyce McNair combining for all 11 of East Rock’s points in the first quarter. The Eagles forced seven Marshall turnovers in the opening frame without committing one themselves and yet still trailed after the first eight minutes, 14-11.
The second quarter was disastrous for East Rock as the Justices went on a 17-2 run over the first 6:30 of the period and led 32-18 at halftime.
“Obviously, they are what they are. We knew how talented they were, how athletic they were,” Keyes said. “I thought defensively and on the boards, especially in the first half, we played really well and we battled. We got a little worn down in the second half.”
Nickel scored 15 points and admittedly did not have his best results when shooting from the field. He hit just 1-of-6 from the field in the second quarter (and 6-of-21 total for the night) as the Justices took control.
“When I was driving and making moves on them, I got to wherever I wanted on the floor,” said Nickel, who is being recruited by four Division I schools within the state. “It was just a matter of when I shot, things were rimming out or hit the back rim.
“If my shot was falling, I think that’s a very different game. I think early in the game, we probably lead if I hit the shots I normally make, but that’s just how luck – I don’t know.”
McNair led the Eagles with 17 points, hitting 8-of-16 attempts inside the arc, and collected four assists. He scored eight points in the fourth quarter as East Rock cut a 20-point third-quarter deficit to 16 points with 5:43 left in the game, but it didn’t get any closer.
“We didn’t do a good job on eleven (McNair) or five (Nickel),” Marshall coach Tytrail White said, referring to the East Rock leaders’ jersey numbers. “Those two types of kids, in high school basketball, you don’t really shut them down, you just try to limit what they do.”
The star of the show for Marshall was 6-foot-10 junior Roosevelt Wheeler, who scored 22 points, mostly on lay-ups and dunks, grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds and blocked three shots.
“He did actually really good,” McNair said of Wheeler. “Our game plan was just to get him in foul trouble and he was doing really good, he was kind of walling up and being straight up and bothering our shots – he did a good job of that.”
Marshall entered the game with a clear height advantage. In addition to the 6-foot-10 Wheeler, two Justices stand 6-6 and six other players are between 6-5 and 6-2. For East Rock, Nickel is 6-7, junior Kyle Evick is 6-6 and senior Da’rius Lam is 6-4 – but it’s a sharp drop-off from there.
In their 11th season under White, the Justices have won more than 80 percent of their games and captured state championships in 2014 and 2018.
The Spotswood gym was packed and noisy, although Marshall brought plenty of its own fans from the River City.
“We knew it was going to be a good atmosphere,” White said of the raucous crowd. “We’ve seen them a couple of times. We know they’ve got a good environment. They support their young men extremely well so it was a good opportunity for our guys to play in that kind of atmosphere.”
Marshall had advanced to the semifinals with a 136-99 victory over Stuarts Draft on Friday in the fifth-highest scoring game in VHSL history. East Rock defeated Stuarts Draft a week earlier, 106-95, to win their second straight Region 2B championship.
Marshall paid plenty of attention to Nickel and McNair all night. But unlike their state quarterfinal win against Brunswick County last Friday, the supporting players were unable to help much. Evick, who hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 against Brunswick, had only one 3-pointer and a total of five points Tuesday.
“They’re just really fast, really long and they obviously know what they’re doing,” Evick said of the Justices. “It’s looking good (for next year). We’re hoping to get back and hopefully go farther next year and win a championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.